MLB News: First baseman Luis Arraez makes something clear about his future with Padres

Venezuelan Luis Arraez made it very clear what his future with the San Diego Padres will be for next season, but he also admitted that anything could happen.

The San Diego Padres and Luis Arraez were eliminated from the NLDS in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Venezuelan first baseman was one of the standout players of the season for the Friars, but he didn’t have as much of an impact during the playoffs. Recently, Arraez addressed his future with the team to set the record straight.

According to Luis Arraez, he isn’t thinking about leaving the Padres—that’s not on his mind right now. However, he acknowledges that he’s a valuable player, and MLB is a business where anything can happen.

“I don’t want to think about a trade. I just want to play for the San Diego Padres next year. … I want to stay here. But everybody knows this is business. I understand the business, but I want to stay here for a long time,” Arraez told reporters during a recent media session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the NLDS against the Dodgers, Arraez contributed just 4 hits and 2 runs, a drop in production compared to what Padres fans were used to seeing from him during the regular season.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a high pitch during the sixth inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Luis Arraez’s Contract with the Padres

According to Spotrac, first baseman Luis Arraez is under contract with the San Diego Padres for $13.7 million through 2025. It’s worth noting that Arraez previously played for the Twins and Marlins before joining the Friars.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. issues strong warning to American League teams

Arraez’s Regular Season vs. Postseason Performance

Luis Arraez had a strong regular season, racking up 159 hits, 41 RBIs, 61 runs, and 4 home runs across 500 at-bats in 117 games. In the postseason, despite collecting just 7 hits (between the Wild Card and NLDS), this was his best playoff performance since 2019, with 4 runs, 7 hits, 7 games played, and 31 at-bats.