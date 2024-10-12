MLB News: First baseman Luis Arraez makes something clear about his future with Padres

Trending topics:
Venezuelan Luis Arraez made it very clear what his future with the San Diego Padres will be for next season, but he also admitted that anything could happen.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres during batting practice before Game Four of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.
© Getty ImagesLuis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres during batting practice before Game Four of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.

By Richard Tovar

The San Diego Padres and Luis Arraez were eliminated from the NLDS in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Venezuelan first baseman was one of the standout players of the season for the Friars, but he didn’t have as much of an impact during the playoffs. Recently, Arraez addressed his future with the team to set the record straight.

According to Luis Arraez, he isn’t thinking about leaving the Padres—that’s not on his mind right now. However, he acknowledges that he’s a valuable player, and MLB is a business where anything can happen.

“I don’t want to think about a trade. I just want to play for the San Diego Padres next year. … I want to stay here. But everybody knows this is business. I understand the business, but I want to stay here for a long time,” Arraez told reporters during a recent media session.

In the NLDS against the Dodgers, Arraez contributed just 4 hits and 2 runs, a drop in production compared to what Padres fans were used to seeing from him during the regular season.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a high pitch during the sixth inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres reacts in front of Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a high pitch during the sixth inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Luis Arraez’s Contract with the Padres

According to Spotrac, first baseman Luis Arraez is under contract with the San Diego Padres for $13.7 million through 2025. It’s worth noting that Arraez previously played for the Twins and Marlins before joining the Friars.

Arraez’s Regular Season vs. Postseason Performance

Luis Arraez had a strong regular season, racking up 159 hits, 41 RBIs, 61 runs, and 4 home runs across 500 at-bats in 117 games. In the postseason, despite collecting just 7 hits (between the Wild Card and NLDS), this was his best playoff performance since 2019, with 4 runs, 7 hits, 7 games played, and 31 at-bats.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

