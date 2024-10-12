MLB News: Guardians' Stephen Vogt issues strong message to Tigers after big win in ALDS Game 5

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt sent a strong message to the Detroit Tigers after an important win in Game 5 of the ALDS.

The Cleveland Guardians advanced to the American League Championship Series after beating the Detroit Tigers in the decisive Game 5 to break a 2-2 tie in the series. Manager Stephen Vogt used the joyous moment to deliver a blunt message to his rivals.

The ALDS was a tale of resilience for the Guardians, who trailed 2-1 and rallied to win two games in a row to advance to the next stage. Even in the fifth game, Vogt’s team scored five runs in the fifth inning to seal a 7-3 victory.

“Up against the wall. Never out of the game. We responded and knocked them out. We still have work to do, I’m very proud of this group,” was manager Vogt’s strong message to the Tigers and also in reference to his group of players who achieved an important accomplishment.

Vogt’s comments come on the heels of the manager’s undeniable joy at his team’s victory, as he celebrated in the locker room after his comments, toasting and shouting with unbridled joy. The Guardians will face the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after defeating the Detroit Tigers during Game Five of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 12, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

How long has it been since the Guardians have made it to the American League Championship Series?

The Guardians advanced to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016, the year they reached the World Series. In that remarkable performance, the Cleveland team fell short of MLB‘s crowning achievement, losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

When will the Yankees and Guardians meet for the ALCS?

The Guardians will face the Yankees in the American League Championship Series, beginning next Monday, October 14th at Yankee Stadium. It will be a best-of-seven series. The importance of the matchup between these two teams, who finished at the top of the American League East and American League Central respectively, is already being broadcast.