MLB

MLB News: Jack Flaherty sends warning to Dodgers teammates about Mets bullpen

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty spoke about how dangerous the New York Mets bullpen could be during the NLCS, where the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the series at home.

Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesJack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the first inning against the San Diego Padres during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

By Richard Tovar

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off the NLCS against the New York Mets at home, with the first two games of the series set to take place at Dodger Stadium—a clear advantage for the team. However, they’ll need to be cautious of the Mets’ bullpen, which, according to Jack Flaherty, could be a dangerous weapon.

In recent comments, Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty praised the strong performance of the Mets’ pitching staff during the second half of the 2024 MLB season, something few had anticipated.

“What they’ve been able to do in the second half with their lineup, their pitching, their bullpen… it’s a really good team,” Flaherty said when asked about the Mets‘ surprising regular and postseason run, despite not being early favorites.

Flaherty is expected to be one of the starting pitchers the Dodgers will use in the NLCS against the Mets. His two most recent outings were against the San Diego Padres, where he took a 10-2 loss in one game and secured a 4-3 win in another.

Mets Bullpen Pitchers

The Mets’ starting rotation includes Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Kodai Senga, José Quintana, and David Peterson. Manager Carlos Mendoza has confirmed Kodai Senga as the Game 1 starter against the Dodgers.

On the bullpen side, the Mets have relief pitchers Reed Garrett, Ryne Stanek, José Butto, and Adam Ottavino. Dedniel Núñez is currently on the injured list, and their closer is Edwin Díaz, who has racked up 20 saves this season.

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

