MLB News: Mets’ Brandon Nimmo sends fearless message to Dodgers ahead of NLCS showdown

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo acknowledged that the Los Angeles Dodgers are a strong team in the 2024 MLB season, but at the same time, he sent them a bold message ahead of the Championship Series.

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are ready to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, in what promises to be an exciting matchup between two teams that battled hard in their respective MLB divisional series. Nimmo knows the Dodgers are a dangerous opponent, but he didn’t hesitate to acknowledge it while sending a fearless message.

In recent comments, Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo admitted he watched Game 5 between the Dodgers and Padres and that the Mets are prepared to play either team, regardless of the outcome.

“We like our team—our team against anybody—and so, you know, we’re definitely going to be tuning in, but I don’t think it matters who wins. Both are great teams. It’s not going to be easy either way, but we do feel confident about where we’re at and our team. Either way, it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re confident in our team.”

Nimmo is feeling very sure about what the Mets are bringing to the table in the NLCS against the Dodgers, saying it didn’t matter to him if it was them or the Padres. It’s worth noting that he scored 3 runs against the Dodgers during the regular season, collecting 15 at-bats over six games in the 2024 MLB season.

When Does the NLCS Between the Mets and Dodgers Begin?

According to the official 2024 postseason schedule, the New York Mets will play Game 1 against the Dodgers on the road on October 13. Game 2 will take place the following day, also at Dodger Stadium. The series will then shift to Citi Field for Game 3 on October 16.

How Has Brandon Nimmo Performed in the 2024 Postseason?

In the seven games Nimmo has played for the Mets in the 2024 postseason, he has contributed 6 runs, 7 hits, 4 RBIs, and 1 home run in 26 at-bats. He has also struck out 5 times. His most recent run came in Game 3 against the Phillies during the Mets’ 7-2 victory.