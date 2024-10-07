MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr makes something clear about the Yankees after Game 2 loss to Royals

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s strong response following the New York Yankees' loss to the Kansas City Royals is sure to lift the spirits of his teammates.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was part of the New York Yankees’ tough 4-2 loss in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. Despite the defeat, Chisholm contributed a run in the final score, which the Royals ultimately held onto. After the game, with his focus now on Game 3, Chisholm delivered a clear message about the Yankees’ mentality.

When asked about his mindset during the difficult loss at home, Chisholm responded with pride and confidence. He made it clear that the Yankees fully expect to win, and no one on the team thinks otherwise. Most importantly, he emphasized that in his view, no other team is better than the Yankees.

“Still feels the same that we’re going to win it. I don’t feel like anybody feels any different. We still don’t feel like any other team is better than us”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…