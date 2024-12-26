NHL News: Red Wings make critical coaching decision in hopes of turning season around

Patience is running out in Motor City. The Detroit Red Wings have gotten off to a terrible first half of the NHL season and have made a big decision before their playoffs chances slip away.

The Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in its last eight seasons. Fans are desperate for success as the team’s core looks promising every season, but is unable to get over the hump. It’s become a tendency in Mo-town, lots of talk during the offseason, but production runs short when it’s go-time.

The Red Wings have many stars in their roster, with the likes of Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, Patrick Kane, and Lucas Raymond, however, they seem to be lacking what it takes to make the postseason year after year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through 34 games in the 2024-25 NHL season, Detroit is sitting in second-to-last place in the Atlantic Division with a 13-17-4 record. The Red Wings were headed in a grim alley, so General Manager Steven Yzerman stepped in to make a critical decision.

Former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde walks off the ice during a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

Advertisement

Detroit announced a coaching change, in hopes of turning their lackluster season around. The Red Wings have moved on from Derek Lalonde, naming Todd McLellan as head coach.

Advertisement

see also Ranking all 32 NHL teams by social media popularity: Who has the most followers?

“Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has named Todd McLellan as the 29th Head Coach in franchise history and signed him to a multi-year contract,” the team stated.

Advertisement

Familiar face behind the bench

Under head coach Mike Babcock in 2005, Todd McLellan served as an assistant coach for the Red Wings. He was tasked with handling the Red Wings’ forwards and managing the team’s power play, which became the top-ranked power play in the NHL. In 2008, McLellan won his first Stanley Cup as assistant coach with Detroit.

McLellan returns to Mo-town after coaching the Los Angeles Kings since February 2019. Despite signing a contract extension with the Kings in 2023, McLellan was fired by the Kings in February 2024. He is now back behind the home bench at Little Caesars Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detroit hopes McLellan can get this team running once they return to the ice on December 27 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are eight points behind the last wildcard berth and will need a strong stretch prior to the Four-Nations Faceoff break to get back in the mix for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Detroit coach Derek Lalonde during NHL Global Series Sweden ice hockey game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena.

Advertisement

McLellan faces a tall order as he is expected to snap the team’s postseason hex. Detroit last played a Stanley Cup Playoff game during the 2015-16 season.