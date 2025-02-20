MLB News: Francisco Lindor issues bold statement on Juan Soto’s role with Mets

The New York Mets, bolstered by the recent acquisition of Juan Soto, are gearing up for an MLB season filled with high expectations. After a 2024 campaign that saw them come close to the World Series, the team has made a significant move by adding one of the most prodigious hitters in baseball today.

Soto’s arrival, combined with the talent of Francisco Lindor, the Mets’ charismatic shortstop, creates an explosive duo that could propel the team to the pinnacle of MLB and bring home the long-awaited World Series title.

In recent statements, Lindor emphasized the importance of his role as a leadoff hitter, focusing on creating opportunities for elite sluggers like Soto. “I have to get on base and let him do what he does,” Lindor said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also delivered a strong statement about Soto joining the Mets: “He’s one of the best hitters in the game, and I think he’s going to be fantastic whether I’m on base or not. But my job as a leader is to get on base, get things going for the team, and let the big guys behind me do what they do.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets warms up during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 17, 2025 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Soto: The new leader of a dynasty in the making

At just 25 years old, Juan Soto is poised to be the cornerstone of a new generation of Mets players aiming to build a dynasty. His natural hitting ability, power, and exceptional vision at the plate make him a rare talent. The Mets, recognizing his potential, have invested heavily in surrounding him with a competitive roster that can help him achieve his goals and lead the franchise to glory.

Advertisement

see also Mets stars Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor make MLB’s top 10 player rankings

A bright future for the Mets

The pairing of Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto marks a turning point in Mets history. These two elite players, known for their leadership and passion, will be instrumental in shaping the team’s success. Mets fans can expect an unforgettable 2025 MLB season, with the franchise’s future resting in the hands of two stars determined to take the team to the top.