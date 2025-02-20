The mound is a stage of legends, a place where only the greatest have managed to impose their will and defy the odds. Many have shattered unimaginable records and left an everlasting mark on MLB history.

From the dead-ball era to modern baseball, pitchers have been the architects of drama, commanding the game with untouchable fastballs, mesmerizing curves and unshakable composure.

Talking about the best in history means diving into a world of almost mythical feats, like Cy Young and his unreachable 511 wins. But not all of it is ancient history. Which of these titans of the mound truly deserves the throne?

Player Years in MLB Main Teams Notable Achievements Ed Walsh 1904-1917 Chicago White Sox 1.82 ERA (lowest in history), innings leader multiple seasons Addie Joss 1902-1910 Cleveland Naps 2 no-hitters, 1 perfect game, HOF 1978 Mordecai Brown 1903-1916 Chicago Cubs 2.06 ERA, key player in 1907 and 1908 WS titles John Ward 1878-1894 Providence Grays, New York Giants 2nd perfect game in MLB history, pioneer for player rights Christy Mathewson 1900-1916 New York Giants 373 wins, 2.13 ERA, 3 shutouts in 1905 WS Rube Waddell 1897-1910 Philadelphia Athletics 6-time strikeout leader, 2,316 career Ks Walter Johnson 1907-1927 Washington Senators 417 wins, 3,509 Ks, 2-time MVP Randy Johnson 1988-2009 Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks 4,875 Ks (2nd all-time), 5 Cy Youngs, 2001 WS champion Cy Young 1890-1911 Cleveland Spiders, Boston Americans 511 wins (record), 749 complete games Pedro Martínez 1992-2009 Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox 3 Cy Youngs, 2.93 ERA, legendary 1999 season Sandy Koufax 1955-1966 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Cy Youngs, 4 no-hitters, 1 perfect game Clayton Kershaw 2008-Present Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Cy Youngs, 1 MVP, 2.49 ERA Roger Clemens 1984-2007 Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees 7 Cy Youngs (record), 4,672 Ks, 354 wins Greg Maddux 1986-2008 Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves 4 consecutive Cy Youngs, 355 wins, 18 Gold Gloves Bob Gibson 1959-1975 St. Louis Cardinals 1.12 ERA in 1968, 2 Cy Youngs, WS MVP

15. Bob Gibson (1959-1975)

Bob Gibson (@MLB)

Known for his fierce competitiveness and overpowering fastball, Bob Gibson was a key force for the St. Louis Cardinals. His legendary 1968 season, in which he posted a 1.12 ERA, led to a lowering of the pitcher’s mound the following year. A two-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series MVP, his legacy remains one of sheer dominance and intensity.

14. Greg Maddux (1986-2008)

Greg Maddux (@nut_history)

Renowned for his pinpoint control and strategic pitching, Greg Maddux was a master of deception rather than velocity. He won four consecutive Cy Young Awards from 1992 to 1995 and finished his career with 355 wins. His ability to outthink hitters and his defensive excellence—winning 18 Gold Gloves—solidified his place among baseball’s greatest pitchers.

13. Roger Clemens (1984-2007)

Former New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens gestures as he answers questions from the media during a press conference in 2004. (Source: Brett Coomer/Getty Images)

One of the most dominant and controversial pitchers in MLB history, Roger Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards, the most ever. Known for his power pitching and fierce competitiveness, he recorded 4,672 strikeouts and 354 career wins. His longevity and dominance over two decades made him a legend of the game.

12. Clayton Kershaw (2008-Present)

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres to end of the top of the second inning in 2022. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

Since his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw has been a consistent force on the mound. With three Cy Young Awards and an MVP title, he has maintained a career 2.49 ERA, standing out for his control and ability to strike out batters.

11. Sandy Koufax (1955-1966)

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Sandy Koufax throws out the ceremonial first pitch before game seven of the 2017 World Series. (Source: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Despite a relatively short career, Sandy Koufax left an indelible mark on baseball. With the Los Angeles Dodgers, he won three Cy Young Awards and threw four no-hitters, including a perfect game. His dominance from 1961 to 1966 is regarded as one of the highest peaks in pitching history.

10. Pedro Martinez (1992-2009)

Pedro Martinez #45 of the American League Team winds back to throw during the 1999 MLB All-Star Game. (Source: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport)

At his peak, Pedro Martínez was arguably the most dominant pitcher of his generation. With a lethal mix of fastballs and changeups, he won three Cy Young Awards and posted a career 2.93 ERA. His 1999 season with the Boston Red Sox is considered one of the greatest in pitching history.

9. Cy Young (1890-1911)

Cy Young (Source: MLB)

Denton “Cy” Young is synonymous with pitching excellence, so much so that the annual award for the best pitcher bears his name. With 511 career wins, he is the all-time leader in this category and also tops the list for complete games with 749. His durability and consistency set standards that still endure in modern baseball.

8. Randy Johnson (1988-2009)

Randy Johnson #51 starting pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants during a game on April 29, 2007. (Source: Nick Doan/Getty Images)

Known as “The Big Unit”, Randy Johnson was an intimidating presence on the mound, standing tall with a devastating fastball. Over his career, he racked up 4,875 strikeouts, ranking second in MLB history. He won five Cy Young Awards and was a key piece in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2001 World Series championship.

7. Walter Johnson (1907-1927)

Walter Johnson (Source: @Super70sSports)

Nicknamed “The Big Train”, Walter Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history. With a powerful fastball, he amassed 417 wins and 3,509 strikeouts during his career with the Washington Senators. His humility and sportsmanship, along with his dominance on the field, have immortalized him as a legend of the sport.

6. Rube Waddell (1897-1910)

Rube Waddell (Source: @AlexCheremeteff)

A prodigious and eccentric talent, Rube Waddell was known as much for his unpredictable behavior as for his ability to strike out batters. He led the league in strikeouts for six consecutive seasons and finished his career with 2,316 strikeouts. His colorful personality and dominance on the mound made him one of the most fascinating figures of his era.

5. Christy Mathewson (1900-1916)

Christy Mathewson (Source: @MLB)

Known as “Big Six,” Christy Mathewson epitomized the dominant and gentlemanly pitcher. During his time with the New York Giants, he amassed 373 wins and a 2.13 ERA. His performance in the 1905 World Series, where he threw three consecutive shutouts, remains one of the most impressive feats in baseball history.

4. John Ward (1878-1894)

John Ward (Source: @MLB)

More than just an outstanding pitcher, John Ward was a true baseball pioneer. In addition to pitching the second perfect game in Major League history in 1880, Ward was a vocal advocate for players’ rights, co-founding the Brotherhood of Professional Base Ball Players, the first professional players’ association. His versatility on the field and leadership off it make him an iconic figure in the sport’s history.

3. Mordecai Brown (1903-1916)

Mordecai Brown (Source: @MLB)

Despite a hand injury that left him with only three functional fingers, Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown turned this adversity into an advantage, developing a pitch with a unique break that baffled hitters. As a key player for the Chicago Cubs, he contributed to World Series championships in 1907 and 1908 and recorded a career 2.06 ERA, showcasing his ability to dominate opponents.

2. Addie Joss (1902-1910)

Addie Joss (Source: @MLB)

Nicknamed “The Human Hairpin” for his slender build, Addie Joss was a master of precision and control on the mound. During his career with the Cleveland Naps, he threw two no-hitters, including a perfect game in 1908. His career was tragically cut short due to his premature death from meningitis in 1911, but his impact on the game was so significant that he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1978.

1. Ed Walsh (1904-1917)

Ed Walsh (Source: @History)

Known for his devastating spitball, Ed Walsh was a dominant force on the mound during the dead-ball era. Throughout his career with the Chicago White Sox, he amassed an impressive record of 195 wins and a 1.82 ERA, the lowest in MLB history. His durability and endurance allowed him to lead the league in innings pitched multiple seasons, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest pitchers of all time.