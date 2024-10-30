MLB News: LeBron James sends praise message to Dodgers' Freddie Freeman ahead of Game 5 vs. Yankees

Following Freddie Freeman’s outstanding performances with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB World Series, LeBron James sent him a message of support ahead of Game 5 against the New York Yankees.

Every baseball fan, including those of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, is eagerly awaiting Wednesday’s decisive Game 5 in the MLB World Series. With Freddie Freeman in top form, the Dodgers are aiming for the victory that would bring them the title, as LeBron James watches on after his own game against the Cavaliers.

After the unexpected result in Game 4, following three tightly contested matches, Dodgers fans are optimistic that Wednesday’s outcome will end their four-year wait to lift the Commissioner’s Trophy. Freeman seems poised to be the player to deliver that win.

Following Tuesday’s game, LeBron posted a message of praise for Freeman on his X account: “Freddy Freeman WE ARE NOT WORTHY.” The Dodgers star has indeed been in exceptional form this postseason, performing consistently through all four World Series games.

Fans, however, quickly pointed out a small error in LeBron’s message, noting he misspelled Freeman’s name. LeBron humorously responded: “*Freddie! Anyways, you’re a *** STUD! Finish y’all breakfast!”

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Freeman’s World Series performance

Dodgers’ head coach has kept Freeman in the starting lineup against the Yankees, and his batting stats have made him a critical asset in the Dodgers’ quest for the title.

Over the past four games of this World Series, Freeman has stepped up to the plate 21 times, achieving five hits and scoring four runs, each one from a home run in every game. These impressive stats have certainly caught the Yankees’ attention as they strategize to contain the Dodgers’ star.

Dodgers are counting on Freeman

If any player can make a difference in Game 5, it’s Freeman. Not only do his stats speak for themselves, but Freeman also exudes confidence, which has inspired the team throughout the series. Speaking to the media, he emphasized the trust and unity within the team, celebrating every successful play.

With Shohei Ohtani unfortunately sidelined due to injury, the Dodgers are relying on other key contributors who have proven effective throughout the MLB season. Even without Ohtani, Freeman’s impact could be decisive in helping the Dodgers claim their first title in four years.

