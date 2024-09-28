MLB News: Marlins manager Skip Schumaker sends farewell message after stepping down

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has decided to step away from the team for the remainder of the season due to the passing of his grandmother. This news has shocked both the team and its fans, who have expressed their support for Schumaker during this difficult time.

Schumaker, a key figure in the Marlins organization over the past few MLB seasons, has chosen to prioritize his family during this period of mourning. His departure leaves a void in the team, but his teammates and the organization have expressed their full understanding and support.

In addition to his absence for the rest of the season, Schumaker has announced that he will not return as the Marlins’ manager in 2025. This decision follows the cancellation of the club option in his contract, raising uncertainty about his future with the organization.

Schumaker’s farewell has been marked by emotion and gratitude. Via MLB.com, he shared, “It meant a lot,” speaking about the club’s response. “There were emotions when we talked, when I addressed the team. It was emotional because you care a lot, and I think the players know that. They know there’s no sugar-coating. They know we all care, and that’s what you sign up for. You only care if there are really good people in that locker room, and there are. There are some very good people inside that clubhouse.”

Jonah Bride #41 of the Miami Marlins celebrates a solo home run in the dugout during the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

What did Schumaker say about human relations in baseball?

Schumaker emphasized that the most important aspect of baseball is the human relationships built within the team. “The game is the game. What you build during a season, after the season, and for years to come is what matters most,” he said.

Will the Marlins look for a new manager?

Schumaker’s departure leaves the Marlins with an uncertain future. The organization will need to find a new manager for next season, and the players will have to adapt to new leadership. However, Schumaker’s legacy in Miami is likely to endure for years to come.