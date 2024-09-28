MLB News: Padres star’s collapse opens door for Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to chase Triple Crown

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of making MLB history. The Japanese standout is battling side by side with San Diego Padres star to win the National League Triple Crown.

Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze everyone in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers star is in prime position to win the National League Triple Crown, an achievement that seemed out of reach at the start of the season following the collapse of Padres star.

Ohtani leads the National League in home runs and RBIs and is very close to the batting average leader, Luis Arraez. With only a few games left in the regular season, Ohtani has a real chance to become the first player to win the Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

Arraez remains a strong competitor for the batting title. However, Shohei Ohtani has gained ground in recent weeks and is just five points behind Arraez in the standings.

What Ohtani needs to secure the National League triple crown?

To win the Triple Crown, Ohtani must finish the season leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. With the Dodgers already clinching a playoff spot and Arraez also vying for a postseason berth, it’s likely that both players will participate in the remaining regular-season games given the intensity of this batting title race.

As the regular season winds down, there are only a few games left for Ohtani and Arraez to improve their numbers. If both players suit up for the final two games, Ohtani will need an exceptional performance to overtake Arraez in batting average. Even with a slim lead, Arraez can’t afford to relax-one bad game could cost him the top spot in this category.

Batting title race: Ohtani vs. Arraez in the final stretch

Luis Arraez (SD): .314 Shohei Ohtani (LAD): .309 Marcell Ozuna (ATL): .308