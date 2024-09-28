Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Padres star’s collapse opens door for Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to chase Triple Crown

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of making MLB history. The Japanese standout is battling side by side with San Diego Padres star to win the National League Triple Crown.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angels Dodgers circles the bases after hitting a three RBI home run against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on September 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
© Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angels Dodgers circles the bases after hitting a three RBI home run against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on September 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze everyone in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers star is in prime position to win the National League Triple Crown, an achievement that seemed out of reach at the start of the season following the collapse of Padres star.

Ohtani leads the National League in home runs and RBIs and is very close to the batting average leader, Luis Arraez. With only a few games left in the regular season, Ohtani has a real chance to become the first player to win the Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

Arraez remains a strong competitor for the batting title. However, Shohei Ohtani has gained ground in recent weeks and is just five points behind Arraez in the standings.

Advertisement

What Ohtani needs to secure the National League triple crown?

To win the Triple Crown, Ohtani must finish the season leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. With the Dodgers already clinching a playoff spot and Arraez also vying for a postseason berth, it’s likely that both players will participate in the remaining regular-season games given the intensity of this batting title race.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres gestures after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres gestures after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

As the regular season winds down, there are only a few games left for Ohtani and Arraez to improve their numbers. If both players suit up for the final two games, Ohtani will need an exceptional performance to overtake Arraez in batting average. Even with a slim lead, Arraez can’t afford to relax-one bad game could cost him the top spot in this category.

Dodgers\&#039; Shohei Ohtani shares emotional message after securing division title victory

see also

Dodgers" Shohei Ohtani shares emotional message after securing division title victory

Batting title race: Ohtani vs. Arraez in the final stretch

  1. Luis Arraez (SD): .314
  2. Shohei Ohtani (LAD): .309
  3. Marcell Ozuna (ATL): .308
Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys get worrying injury update about Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys get worrying injury update about Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 8
Soccer

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 8

Cole Palmer scores four goals for Chelsea: What’s the Premier League record?
Premier League

Cole Palmer scores four goals for Chelsea: What’s the Premier League record?

NBA News: Knicks, Timberwolves quickly close All-Star trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA

NBA News: Knicks, Timberwolves quickly close All-Star trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo