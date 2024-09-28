MLB News: Royals manager Matt Quatraro sends strong message about team’s resurgence

The Kansas City Royals have gone from 106 losses to the MLB playoffs, and manager Matt Quatraro took the opportunity to deliver a message.

After a forgettable 2023 season, the Kansas City Royals have pulled off an epic comeback in MLB, securing their spot in the postseason. This is one of the reasons why manager Matt Quatraro has delivered a clear message.

The Kansas City franchise, which won just 56 games last year, has shown impressive resilience by qualifying as one of the AL wild-card teams, and they aim to achieve even more this year.

The key to this success has been a combination of strategic signings, the development of young talent, and leadership from veterans like Salvador Pérez. Players such as Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe, and Tommy Pham have been crucial in this rebuild. Additionally, Bobby Witt Jr.‘s contract extension has provided a motivational boost for the entire team.

“These guys deserve all the credit in the world for not wanting to dwell on last year,” manager Matt Quatraro said via MLB.com. “Last year is in the past, and this is a different year. They’ve earned everything they’ve achieved.”

Bobby Witt Jr. #7, Michael Massey #19, Adam Frazier #26, and Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals celebrate after the team wins against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Salvador Pérez: The driving force behind the Royals’ playoff push

Salvador Pérez, the Royals’ veteran catcher, has been a pivotal figure this season. His leadership and experience have been vital in guiding the team to success. “I’m happy for the group, for my team,” Pérez said. “We’ve battled, we’ve fought, and here we are heading to the playoffs.”

Royals: The importance of MLB postseason experience

Tommy Pham, who joined the Royals at the trade deadline, brought his postseason experience from the Diamondbacks last year and emphasized the importance of seizing this opportunity. “I want these guys to see what the postseason is like so they gain that experience,” Pham said. “After being so blessed last year, I want a ring.”

The Royals, while not having the best record among playoff teams, are a group of motivated players eager to prove themselves in the postseason. “Last year we didn’t have a great season. This year, everyone is focused on turning that around,” said Dairon Blanco. “Everyone put in the work, and thank God, we’re enjoying this. Now it’s time to keep moving forward in the playoffs.”