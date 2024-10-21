Trending topics:
MLB News: Mets HC Carlos Mendoza delivers clear message about next season after Dodgers defeat

The loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB ALCS prompted the New York Mets head coach Carlos Mendoza to deliver a clear message to the fans.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Five of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.
By Santiago Tovar

The dream of a ‘Subway Series’ came to an end as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched Game 6 of the MLB American League Championship Series, securing their spot in the World Series. After the heartbreaking loss, New York Mets head coach Carlos Mendoza sent a clear message to the fans about the future.

The Mets delivered an incredible campaign, coming tantalizingly close to returning to the MLB World Championship Series, where they would have faced their classic rivals. Despite their best efforts, the Dodgers, with Shohei Ohtani leading the charge, advanced to the title match.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mendoza was optimistic about the team’s standing: “We are right at the top. We are a really good team and people. This is right there with some of those teams.”

Mendoza also shared his vision for the future, setting high expectations for the 2025 season: “This should be our expectations. Moving forward every year. Should be playing games like this”

Carlos Mendoza after the loss

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets reacts as he walks back to the dugout after pulling pitcher Ryne Stanek #55 during the 6th inning of Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Mendoza on the future of the Mets

The Mets demonstrated throughout this postseason that they have the talent and drive to compete for the World Series title again, after the loss to the Dodgers. Mendoza outlined the team’s future direction, stating, “Our goal is to be a first-class organization on and off the field. We showed that this season, and our ultimate aim is to win the World Series.”

Mendoza acknowledged the efforts of the players this season and expressed gratitude toward team owner Steven Cohen, highlighting the inspiration Cohen provides both on and off the field.

Mendoza’s first year as Coach: A look at the stats

Social media has been buzzing with praise for Mendoza’s debut season as head coach, with many recognizing how close the Mets came to reaching the World Series. The team’s performance under his leadership underscores the progress made in his first year at the helm.

In the regular season, the Mets posted an 89-73 record, scoring 768 runs, hitting 207 home runs, and maintaining a 46-35 record at home. Their postseason run included 13 games, during which they tallied 64 runs and 109 hits. Key contributors like Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Pete Alonso played pivotal roles in the team’s success.

As the Mets enter the offseason, they will take time to rest and regroup. Looking ahead, Mendoza is clear in his vision for the team: to become a “first-class organization” and to continue striving toward the ultimate goal of a World Series championship.

