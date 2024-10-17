MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivers key message after NLCS Game 3 defeat vs. Dodgers

The New York Mets are searching for solutions after their loss, and manager Carlos Mendoza has delivered a clear message following their NLCS Game 3 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs.

Carlos Mendoza, manager of the New York Mets, sent a clear message following the loss in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs. Despite the setback, Mendoza remains confident that his players can bounce back and secure a victory in Game 4.

The Mets are trailing 1-2 in the NLCS, and a loss in Game 4 against the Dodgers would push them to the brink of elimination. While the team’s current lineup has the potential to be effective, key adjustments must be made to ensure that potential translates into success in the next MLB playoff game.

Mendoza acknowledges that the New York Mets struggled in Game 3 but notes that the team is capable of improving its performance. The key will be to deliver timely hits and avoid defensive mistakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Mendoza, via MLB.com, expressed strong support for the entire team. “The guys that are in there got us to this point,” Mendoza said. “And I’m pretty confident they’ll come through. As of right now, I’m going to continue to ride with our guys. They got us here. They will continue to step up,” Mendoza added.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets relieves Luis Severino #40 in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Mets’ next challenge in NLCS Game 4

This Thursday, the fourth game of the series will be played. The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound, who has a 1-0 record with a 5.63 ERA in this MLB postseason. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has designated José Quintana (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to start this crucial Game 4.

Advertisement