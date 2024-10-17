Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza delivers key message after NLCS Game 3 defeat vs. Dodgers

The New York Mets are searching for solutions after their loss, and manager Carlos Mendoza has delivered a clear message following their NLCS Game 3 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs.

Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks during a press conference before the game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
© Photo by Luke Hales/Getty ImagesCarlos Mendoza of the New York Mets speaks during a press conference before the game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.

By Alexander Rosquez

Carlos Mendoza, manager of the New York Mets, sent a clear message following the loss in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs. Despite the setback, Mendoza remains confident that his players can bounce back and secure a victory in Game 4.

The Mets are trailing 1-2 in the NLCS, and a loss in Game 4 against the Dodgers would push them to the brink of elimination. While the team’s current lineup has the potential to be effective, key adjustments must be made to ensure that potential translates into success in the next MLB playoff game.

Mendoza acknowledges that the New York Mets struggled in Game 3 but notes that the team is capable of improving its performance. The key will be to deliver timely hits and avoid defensive mistakes.

Advertisement

Additionally, Mendoza, via MLB.com, expressed strong support for the entire team. “The guys that are in there got us to this point,” Mendoza said. “And I’m pretty confident they’ll come through. As of right now, I’m going to continue to ride with our guys. They got us here. They will continue to step up,” Mendoza added.

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets relieves Luis Severino #40 in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets relieves Luis Severino #40 in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Mets’ next challenge in NLCS Game 4

This Thursday, the fourth game of the series will be played. The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound, who has a 1-0 record with a 5.63 ERA in this MLB postseason. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has designated José Quintana (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to start this crucial Game 4.

MLB News: Dodgers&#039; Mookie Betts breaks silence on Shohei Ohtani&#039;s performance in the NLCS playoffs

see also

MLB News: Dodgers' Mookie Betts breaks silence on Shohei Ohtani's performance in the NLCS playoffs

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' level
NFL

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes something clear about Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' level

Christian Pulisic returns to AC Milan ready to continue his record-breaking stats
Soccer

Christian Pulisic returns to AC Milan ready to continue his record-breaking stats

MLB NLCS: New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor comments on lack of offense in Game 3 against LA Dodgers
MLB

MLB NLCS: New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor comments on lack of offense in Game 3 against LA Dodgers

NBA News: Joel Embiid and the Sixers lose four players as Daryl Morey announces roster changes
NBA

NBA News: Joel Embiid and the Sixers lose four players as Daryl Morey announces roster changes

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo