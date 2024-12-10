MLB News: Mets targeting former Yankees relief pitcher as next move after landing Juan Soto

The New York Mets delivered a major blow to their cross-town rivals, the Yankees, by securing Juan Soto in one of the biggest acquisitions of 2024. Now, they’ve set their sights on another player who recently donned the pinstripes—a former Yankees bullpen arm who is now a free agent.

The pitcher in question is Jonathan Loaisiga, who spent the 2024 season with the Yankees but was limited to just three appearances due to elbow surgery that sidelined him for much of the year. Injuries have plagued the Nicaraguan right-hander, as he also managed only 17 appearances in 2023.

According to a report from SNY, the Mets are not alone in their interest in Loaisiga. The Yankees are reportedly keen on re-signing him, as he made his MLB debut with them in 2018. Other teams in the mix include the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays, both of which are in need of bullpen reinforcements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mets Bullpen Outlook with Loaisiga

If the Mets secure Loaisiga, he is expected to remain in a relief role, joining a bullpen already featuring names like Reed Garrett, Edwin Díaz, and Paul Blackburn. Competition will be stiff for a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster, but Loaisiga’s experience and track record could make him a valuable addition.

Advertisement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 05, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Loaisiga’s Career with the Yankees

Since debuting in 2018, Loaisiga has appeared in 163 games, including 11 starts, and has posted a 3.44 ERA. His best seasons came in 2021 and 2022, where he made 57 and 50 appearances, respectively, showcasing his potential as a reliable reliever when healthy.