NY Mets’ latest addition Luke Weaver’s 2027 salary surpasses his entire career contract earnings

The New York Mets stunned the MLB community by acquiring Luke Weaver for the upcoming season. With this move, the Mets aim to rebound after their postseason hopes evaporated in the final game of the regular season.

Although Weaver spent the last three seasons with the Yankees, he opted to sign with their cross-town rivals for a fresh challenge. The contract offer was particularly enticing, as it includes $22 million, with an immediate $3 million signing bonus, and promises a record salary for him in 2027, exceeding his career earnings to date.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Weaver will earn $11 million in 2027, which surpasses the $10 million he accumulated from 2016 to 2025. In 2026, he is set to earn $8 million, marking the highest annual salary of his career thus far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lucrative offer and the expectations of the New York Mets fanbase for a significant impact may have influenced Weaver’s decision, even after his tenure with the Yankees.

Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees reacts.

Advertisement

Weaver’s performance-based bonuses

Heyman also disclosed that Weaver could secure additional earnings through performance bonuses. The largest bonus hinges on his participation in the World Series, with a $100,000 reward if he reaches that milestone with the Mets.

Advertisement

see also Munetaka Murakami explains why he chose White Sox despite NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies interest

The full list of bonuses is as follows:

$50,000 for All-Star selection

$50,000 for Gold Glove

$50,000 for Cy Young Award ($25,000 for 2nd place; $10,000 for 3rd place)

$100,000 for World Series MVP

$50,000 for League Championship Series MVP

Advertisement

In light of these circumstances, fan reactions appear lukewarm regarding Weaver’s role with the Mets, a team that is reportedly looking for alternatives after Jeff McNeil’s deal. Comments such as “$50k for Cy Young. Why even put that in there?” and “Stearns’ idea of success is cutting payroll 30% and losing 90 games,” highlight the social media chatter about Weaver’s contract and its financial implications.

SurveyDo you think it was the right decision for the Mets to invest so much money in Weaver? Do you think it was the right decision for the Mets to invest so much money in Weaver? already voted 0 people

Advertisement