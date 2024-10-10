Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Nick Castellanos makes something clear to the Mets, after losing Game 4 with the Phillies

Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies were unable to advance to the MLB National League Championship Series after falling to the New York Mets.

Fans cheer as Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies can't catch a solo home run by Jesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets in the fourth inning during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City.
Fans cheer as Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies can't catch a solo home run by Jesse Winker #3 of the New York Mets in the fourth inning during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City.

By Santiago Tovar

Despite holding an early lead in the fourth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies were unable to hold off the New York Mets, who rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to secure a win in their MLB Postseason Series. Even Nick Castellanos‘ strong effort couldn’t prevent the Phillies from being eliminated.

With Francisco Lindor leading the charge, the Mets earned a decisive victory and clinched a spot in the MLB National League Championship Series for the first time in nine years.

After the game, Castellanos spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia, offering candid thoughts on the outcome: “Losing sucks. But, instead of feeling sorry for myself, I’m going to give them credit because they made us upon a good baseball.”

Castellanos’ positive attitude extended to his analysis of the Mets‘ impressive series performance: “Watching Jose Iglesias unify them and get the city to buy into something bigger is nothing short of incredible.

Nick Castellanos looking on the hit

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets during Game Four of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2024 in New York City.

Castellanos on the best team in the series

When asked if he believed the Mets were the better team, Castellanos gave an honest assessment: “Do I think that they are a better team than us? No. But this series, they were.”

Statistically, the Phillies struggled in Game 4. They failed to hit a home run, and Bryce Harper was the only player to drive in a run. Castellanos led the team with two hits, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

With the Mets now advancing to the National League Championship Series, they await the winner of the Dodgers-Padres series, which remains evenly contested.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

