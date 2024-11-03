MLB News: Nick Turturro makes something clear about Yankees’ heartbreaking World Series loss

Turturro’s candid reflections embody the emotions of dedicated New York Yankees fans worldwide who endured the rollercoaster of the 2024 World Series. His words capture both the agony of the loss and the deep loyalty of fans.

Actor Nick Turturro, a lifelong Yankees fan, didn’t hold back after watching his team’s devastating loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series. For Turturro, known for his unwavering support of the Yankees, the loss wasn’t just disappointing; it was gut-wrenching. He shared his frustration openly, describing the experience as “the worst I’ve ever seen in my 50 years rooting for the Yanks.”

The Yankees seemed to have Game 5 in hand, boasting a 5-0 lead with ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. But what followed was a stunning collapse that even Turturro, with decades of Yankees fandom, couldn’t believe. “Steve, it was devastating to witness up close after a 5-run lead with one of the best pitchers in the game,” Turturro lamented to another fan. “Then an epic meltdown in the World Series—I have never seen anything like it in my lifetime!”

In a matter of minutes, that comfortable lead unraveled, and the Dodgers capitalized on a series of defensive errors and missed plays. Turturro echoed the shock many fans felt: “It was a nightmare that became a reality in a matter of minutes like you could not believe what you were watching!” he said in response to Alex Rodriguez’s assessment, who described Game 5 as the worst meltdown he’d witnessed in 40 years.

Reflections on Missed Chances and Heartbreak

Reflecting on the series as a whole, he expressed frustration at losing momentum after Game 1, which the Yankees could have won. “I will say this about this World Series: if—and I know ‘if’ is a big word—but if we won Game 1, which I believe in my heart, we could have won this series hands down!” he exclaimed, emphasizing how the Yankees’ initial momentum faded after that first defeat.

Turturro also shared the emptiness left by the loss, especially in light of the Yankees’ defensive struggles. He agreed with sports commentator Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who called the loss “a terrible, terrible moment” for the franchise. Turturro echoed, “This is true—we completely fell apart. It was embarrassing and leaves you feeling so empty inside!”

Support for Cole’s Future with the Yankees

Despite the frustration, Turturro defended Gerrit Cole, whose contract situation has been a hot topic. Cole’s performance in the postseason had been pivotal, and Turturro felt the Yankees should secure him with an extension rather than risk losing their star pitcher. “I think the safe thing to do is not fool around, just give him the extra year!” Turturro said, advocating for Cole’s return.

Highs Amid the Lows: Verdugo’s Game 4 Home Run

Though the World Series didn’t end as Turturro had hoped, he still found joy in key moments, particularly Alex Verdugo’s home run in Game 4, which briefly rekindled the Yankees’ fighting spirit. “This was such a great, great moment for us in the World Series,” Turturro recalled. “It was like we had life—we were back! So much fun!”

