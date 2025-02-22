NHL News: USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Tournament Final sets viewership record

Team USA fell short against Canada in the 4 Nations Tournament final, but the game drew a massive audience, including millions of viewers who weren’t accustomed to watching hockey. The historic showdown set a new all-time viewership record for an NHL game.

According to ESPN, the USA-Canada final pulled in 9.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched NHL game in over 30 years. The network also reported a peak audience of 10.4 million, surpassing the 2024 NBA Finals and becoming the most-watched non-NFL game online for ESPN. Throughout the tournament, games averaged over 4 million viewers each.

The record-breaking numbers weren’t exclusive to the United States. In Canada, 6.8 million viewers tuned in, bringing the combined total to over 15 million fans, including many watching their first-ever hockey game.

The 4 Nations final also caught the attention of athletes and personalities outside the hockey world. Former NFL star J.J. Watt shared that even people in his circle who rarely followed the NHL made plans to watch the highly anticipated matchup.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 20: Nova Scotia natives (l-r) Brad Marchand #63, Sidney Crosby #87 and Nathan MacKinnon #29 of Team Canada celebrate after defeating Team United States in overtime to win the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

McDavid’s Impact on Viewership

One of the biggest moments of the night came when Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner. According to Sportsnet, viewership in Canada spiked from 5.7 million to 7.3 million concurrent viewers at that exact moment, underscoring McDavid’s massive influence.

What’s Next for International Hockey?

The 4 Nations Tournament replaced the NHL All-Star Game, and while its future beyond 2024 remains uncertain, international hockey fans can rest assured that the next four years are packed with major events on the global stage.

