MLB News: Report reveals Yankees won’t have special advantage in Juan Soto signing

There has been significant buzz about whether the New York Yankees might have the ability to outbid other teams for Juan Soto. However, the situation has now been clarified, and such claims appear to be unfounded.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Juan Soto remains unsigned, with neither the New York Yankees nor any other team securing the Dominican star’s services. While Soto continues to be a free agent, it seems his decision to ink a new contract is closer than ever.

Recently, a rumor surfaced suggesting the Yankees might hold a “small” advantage over other teams by having the chance to counter any higher offer for Soto. However, NY Post columnist Jon Heyman clarified the situation, stating, “The Yankees have NOT been told they will be given a last chance to match any high offer.”

Heyman explained how the speculation grew, fueled by various reports and media outlets. Initially, it was believed the Yankees would have a last-minute opportunity to top competing offers, but this is not the case.

Reportedly, Soto’s contract negotiations involve offers in the $600 million range from multiple teams. Sources, including Bleacher Report, suggest he could sign a 15-year MLB deal with the franchise of his choice, with the Yankees emerging as one of the favorites.

Which Teams Are Competing for Soto?

According to Heyman, five teams remain in the race to sign Soto: the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, and Blue Jays. All have reportedly submitted offers, with some even meeting Soto and his agent at his home. The slugger is said to be carefully reviewing each proposal.

Yankees Also Eyeing Corbin Burnes

Another report indicates the Yankees are not only targeting Soto but also pursuing Corbin Burnes. The ace pitcher is a free agent and has drawn interest from the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Giants, and Orioles, among others. Burnes would bolster any bullpen and remains a highly sought-after addition.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

