MLB News: Shohei Ohtani’s teammate grounds Dodgers with reminder ahead of Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from the MLB World Series, but a teammate of Shohei Ohtani sent a reminder to the team ahead of their matchup against the New York Yankees.

What was anticipated to be a final MLB World Series showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees is now a one-win title opportunity for the Dodgers. The top two teams of the season will vie for the championship this Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, with Shohei Ohtani poised and ready for the challenge.

Despite playing through some arm pain due to an injury sustained in Game 3, Ohtani reported feeling good afterward. Another key player from Monday’s Dodgers victory also assured he’s ready but shared a reminder with his teammates about staying focused.

Teoscar Hernández, who recorded one hit in four at-bats, reflected on his defensive efforts in the win: “I’ve been putting a lot of pride in my defense just to help this team—anticipating any play that might come up in any situation.”

Following his comments on the game, Hernández issued a grounding reminder to his teammates ahead of Game 4 vs. Yankees: “They’re not going to give up. It’s not going to be easy. We’re just coming to the field with the same mentality, trying to score runs and win the game.”

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Two of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Hernandez’ thoughts on Dodgers morale in Game 3

One pivotal moment in the Dodgers’ Game 3 victory came from Hernandez’s key hit, which spurred the team to rally around him in celebration. Reflecting on the camaraderie, Hernandez shared, “This team is like that. We support each other; when someone makes a good play, hits a home run, creates a great situation, or a pitcher has a strong game, we’re always there.”

Fueled by this unity, the Dodgers have shown remarkable form throughout the World Series. It’s not just the game plan that has fans hopeful; the team’s cohesion gives Dodgers fans a reason to dream of a championship.

Dodgers’ head coach discusses team’s mentality

Hernandez wasn’t the only one emphasizing focus ahead of today’s critical game. Head coach Dave Roberts also spoke about the team’s mindset heading into Yankee Stadium.

“We have to stay focused. Stay urgent. There’s got to be urgency,” Roberts said, drawing on his experience with these high-stakes matchups. “I don’t want to let these guys up for air.”

This Tuesday, MLB fans worldwide might witness the Dodgers claim their eighth World Series title at Yankee Stadium. Just 27 outs away, Los Angeles is on the brink of history, close to joining the Yankees as one of the most celebrated franchises in MLB.