Eagles WR AJ Brown makes bold statement after winning Super Bowl LIX about criticism faced during the season

A few days have passed since the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl LIX victory, yet the repercussions continue to surface. In this case, it was the talented WR AJ Brown who spoke out during the celebrations, delivering a message to those who criticized him throughout the season.

Although Brown played an active role in 13 of the games during the regular season, scoring a touchdown on seven occasions, there were still those who were very critical of his performance throughout the year.

During the celebration of the title, it was the player himself who took the time to step up to the podium, grab the microphone, and, in front of the crowd, deliver a few words to all those who doubted his talent throughout the season.

“They said I was a diva, they said all I cared about was stats… you can get all of those things wrong about me, but there’s one thing you can get right.. I’m a (expletive) champion!”

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles address the fans during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a season that went from strength to strength for the Eagles, expectations to repeat the title next season are sky-high. Fortunately for them, Brown is still under contract with Philadelphia, meaning they will get to enjoy his routes for at least one more year.

Hurts’ heartfelt message to Philadelphia fans

Another of the standout figures for Nick Sirianni’s team throughout the season was undoubtedly their star QB, Jalen Hurts. The MVP of the last Super Bowl delivered a heartfelt message to the entire Eagles community, who gathered at the parade to celebrate alongside the team.

“It’s an honor to truly lead this city, to play the role that I play. I know a lot of people do a lot to come and watch us on Sundays and we leave it all out there on the field. It’s just a moment to celebrate,” Hurts said in an interview with FOX 29 Philly.

“I never had any expectations but I know the Eagles fans are always going to show up. I’m very blessed and just enjoying the moment,” the talented QB also added.

