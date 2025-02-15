Lakers HC JJ Redick discusses a key factor in players health

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled with consistency early in the NBA season, but have since climbed to 5th place in the Western Conference, securing a direct playoff spot. Much of their success has been fueled by LeBron James, who continues to dominate as a playmaker, leading the team in assists this season. However, head coach JJ Redick emphasized that the health of his players remains a crucial factor in sustaining the team’s momentum and playoff aspirations.

“I think the biggest thing is just getting all of our key guys healthy. Bron has put in a lot, AR has put in a lot. Those guys need a break. Luka continuing to build towards being able to play his normal minutes and being in game shape. The reality is he took six weeks off and is working his way back still. Getting Doe and Gabe back. I think when our group is healthy, we can compete at a very high level,” stated JJ Redick on Spectrum SportsNet.

With the sheer number of games NBA players participate in today, JJ Redick says rest is crucial for players to stay healthy by taking advantage of the NBA All-Star break. Despite being a young coach, JJ Redick has played a key role in developing both young players and veterans, helping them elevate their game.

Now, with Luka Doncic in the mix, Redick’s coaching could help him take another step forward, particularly in improving his physical conditioning. Luka Doncic has already played two games with the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 14 points in his debut and 16 in his second game, despite being limited to just 23 minutes per game.

Head coach JJ Redick and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speak during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 27, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

JJ Redick is carefully managing Doncic’s minutes, aware that he still needs to improve his fitness. Nevertheless, even in limited action, Doncic has showcased his elite skillset, displaying strong chemistry with LeBron James and Austin Reaves, hinting at a dangerous offensive trio for the Lakers.

Can LeBron James and Austin Reaves fix the Lakers’ defensive struggles?

The Utah Jazz ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-game winning streak, exposing the challenges of their defensive adjustments after Anthony Davis’ departure. JJ Redick’s strategy has relied on Austin Reaves and LeBron James taking on more defensive responsibilities, as both have led the team in defensive rebounds over the past two games.

Nevertheless, this increased workload on defense has impacted their offensive output, as neither performed at their usual level. In the short term, this adjustment may disrupt the Lakers’ offensive balance, especially with Luka Doncic still working to regain peak form.

Long-term, however, this strategy could prove beneficial, as both James and Reaves have shown their versatility. Once Doncic reaches full fitness, his presence could ease their burden, restoring offensive freedom and making the Lakers a more well-rounded contender.

