MLB News: Twins cut minor league catcher for tipping hitters in game that ended playoff hopes

The incident reportedly occurred during a minor league game. The Twins' affiliate was on the brink of the playoffs when the catcher betrayed the franchise.

Manager Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins returns to the dugout after removing Trevor Richards #32 during the third inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Twins 8-2.
Manager Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins returns to the dugout after removing Trevor Richards #32 during the third inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Twins 8-2.

By Richard Tovar

The Minnesota Twins have decided to part ways with a catcher who had been recently drafted after he was caught tipping pitches to hitters during a game that could have secured a playoff spot for the Twins’ minor league affiliate. He had been with the organization for only a few months.

The player in question is Derek Bender, who had a standout last season with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and had recently signed a $297,500 contract with the Twins to play in the minors. The incident came to light after opposing team coaches alerted the coaches of the Twins’ minor league affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Developing story…

