NFL News: Amon-Ra St. Brown sends subtle message to Jalen Hurts’ Eagles ahead of the upcoming season

Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered another strong season for the Detroit Lions, surpassing 100 receptions, but he knows his team fell short in the playoffs. However, he didn’t waste time sending a strong and direct message to the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts about a potential 2025 season opener against Detroit.

During an episode of his podcast with his brother, St. Brown made it clear how different the NFC Championship could have been if the Lions’ defense had been fully healthy, stating, “You would see what could’ve happened with a healthy defense.”

Notably, at least 10 Lions defensive players dealt with injuries throughout the regular season. Despite those setbacks, Detroit still finished with the seventh-best defense in the league, allowing just 20.1 points per game, a key factor in their playoff run.

Another topic St. Brown discussed on the podcast was the possibility of Myles Garrett joining the Lions and how the team could trade for him. While Garrett’s future remains uncertain, he is one of the top defensive players in the league and would be a valuable addition to any defensive line.

When Was the Last Time the Lions Beat the Eagles?

The history between the Lions and Eagles dates back to the 1930s, but Detroit’s last victory over Philadelphia came in 2019, a 27-24 win on the road. The two most recent meetings ended in losses for the Lions in 2021 and 2022, both played at Ford Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 2024 Season

St. Brown put together another stellar season, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors while finishing 11th in Offensive Player of the Year voting. He recorded 1,263 receiving yards, caught 115 of 141 targets, and set a new career high with 12 touchdowns.