The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately for Joe Burrow and company, they might have to do so without a key player who is close to joining a rebuilding AFC team.

The 2024 campaign was challenging for the Bengals. The AFC North club was seen as a potential contender, but they fell short of expectations and failed to even reach the Wild Card round.

Now, Cincinnati is set for a significant offseason, but they’re not the only team undergoing a major rebuild. As a result, they could lose a crucial player to another franchise looking to reshape its roster.

Rumors: Bengals could lose a key player to an AFC East team

The Bengals came close to making the playoffs this past season. Unfortunately, their fate depended on other results, and they were ultimately eliminated early.

The team faced several contract dilemmas, particularly on offense. While Ja’Marr Chase secured a lucrative extension, he isn’t the only wide receiver Joe Burrow needs.

Tee Higgins is set to hit free agency this offseason. While Burrow has urged the front office to keep him, another team may have already taken the lead by preparing a massive offer.

According to Jason La Canfora, the Patriots are ready to spend big this offseason, with Tee Higgins as a primary target. Reports suggest New England could offer him a deal worth around $30 million per season.

There’s no doubt Drake Maye needs a top-tier wideout, and Higgins could be the answer. However, the receiver reportedly wants to stay in Cincinnati and will likely wait for the Bengals’ offer before making a final decision.