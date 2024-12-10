MLB Rumors: Yankees' bold decision to pass on Mets' Juan Soto deal could alter future

The New York Yankees had an opportunity to match the New York Mets’ record offer for Juan Soto, but ultimately decided against it. This decision has sparked significant speculation about the reasons behind the team’s move in the MLB.

Reports indicate that the Yankees offered Juan Soto a competitive 16-year, $760 million contract. However, the Mets topped this offer with a 15-year, $765 million deal, which included a $75 million signing bonus and an opt-out clause after five years.

According to John Heyman of the New York Post, “We’ll never know if he would have stayed a Yankee had they matched the Mets’ offer, as they were given the chance but declined.”

Why Didn’t the Yankees Match the Offer?

There is speculation that the Yankees may have calculated the total cost of Soto’s contract, factoring in taxes and other financial considerations, which could have been too high. Additionally, the team might have been concerned about the long-term financial impact of such a massive deal.

Sports agent Scott Boras talks to Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees during batting practice ahead of Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Another theory is that the Yankees simply didn’t want to engage in a bidding war with the New York Mets, knowing that the Queens-based team is backed by an owner with virtually unlimited resources.

A Setback for the Yankees

Losing Soto is a significant setback for the Yankees, who had hoped to strengthen their lineup and enhance their championship hopes. Soto is widely regarded as one of the top hitters in the league, and his presence would have been a major boost for the team.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ decision not to match the Mets’ offer could have lasting implications for MLB. The team will now need to explore other options to bolster its roster and remain competitive in the American League.

