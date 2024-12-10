Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: GM Brian Cashman's big admission on Yankees' offer following Juan Soto's move to Mets

GM Brian Cashman makes a significant admission about the New York Yankees' offer as they look to rebuild after losing MLB's most coveted free agent, Juan Soto.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman looks on during the trophy ceremony after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman looks on during the trophy ceremony after the Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto will stay in New York, but he won’t wear a Yankees uniform. The 26-year-old hitter signed a historic contract with the New York Mets, the largest in MLB and professional sports history. In light of this, Yankees GM Brian Cashman has made his stance clear.

Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal, surpassing Shohei Ohtani’s previous record with the Dodgers ($700 million). Without deferred payments, Soto will earn $51 million per year, which can rise to $55 million if he opts out after five years.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman defended his team’s offer to Soto, despite the Mets celebrating in Queens, backed by owner Steve Cohen’s investment. The Yankees reportedly offered Soto a $760 million deal over 16 years, with no deferred payments, according to MLB.com.

Advertisement

What Did GM Brian Cashman Clarify About Juan Soto’s Departure?

Cashman and his team must move swiftly to prevent losing other key talents. However, neither the franchise nor its fans envisioned a future without Soto on the roster for 2025 and beyond.

Advertisement
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees walks during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees walks during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“It’s not a deal we regret,” Cashman commented, acknowledging that the Dominican player could have always been a one-season player after the Yankees acquired him. “He made a significant impact on us. I’m just sorry we fell short in the World Series.” according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Advertisement
MLB News: NY Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals struggles behind Juan Soto trade

see also

MLB News: NY Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals struggles behind Juan Soto trade

Yankees Seek Plan B

According to MLB.com, the Yankees are in ongoing talks with star pitchers Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. The search for a reliable starter is a priority for World Series contenders, following the Dodgers’ lead, who recently acquired Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Bolstering Offense and Defense

Even before Soto’s decision, the Yankees were expected to seek infield reinforcements, especially at first base, as well as an additional outfielder. MLB options such as Teoscar Hernández, Cody Bellinger, and others remain on their radar.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

NFL News: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase makes something clear after emotional moment with a fan
NFL

NFL News: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase makes something clear after emotional moment with a fan

NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning explains the significance of playing in the Rose Bowl
College Football

NCAAF News: Ducks HC Dan Lanning explains the significance of playing in the Rose Bowl

Carlo Ancelotti denies potential exit of two Real Madrid stars in 2025
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti denies potential exit of two Real Madrid stars in 2025

NFL News: Andy Reid comments on veteran who reunites with Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid comments on veteran who reunites with Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs

Better Collective Logo