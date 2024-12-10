MLB News: GM Brian Cashman's big admission on Yankees' offer following Juan Soto's move to Mets

Juan Soto will stay in New York, but he won’t wear a Yankees uniform. The 26-year-old hitter signed a historic contract with the New York Mets, the largest in MLB and professional sports history. In light of this, Yankees GM Brian Cashman has made his stance clear.

Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal, surpassing Shohei Ohtani’s previous record with the Dodgers ($700 million). Without deferred payments, Soto will earn $51 million per year, which can rise to $55 million if he opts out after five years.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman defended his team’s offer to Soto, despite the Mets celebrating in Queens, backed by owner Steve Cohen’s investment. The Yankees reportedly offered Soto a $760 million deal over 16 years, with no deferred payments, according to MLB.com.

What Did GM Brian Cashman Clarify About Juan Soto’s Departure?

Cashman and his team must move swiftly to prevent losing other key talents. However, neither the franchise nor its fans envisioned a future without Soto on the roster for 2025 and beyond.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees walks during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“It’s not a deal we regret,” Cashman commented, acknowledging that the Dominican player could have always been a one-season player after the Yankees acquired him. “He made a significant impact on us. I’m just sorry we fell short in the World Series.” according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Yankees Seek Plan B

According to MLB.com, the Yankees are in ongoing talks with star pitchers Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. The search for a reliable starter is a priority for World Series contenders, following the Dodgers’ lead, who recently acquired Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Bolstering Offense and Defense

Even before Soto’s decision, the Yankees were expected to seek infield reinforcements, especially at first base, as well as an additional outfielder. MLB options such as Teoscar Hernández, Cody Bellinger, and others remain on their radar.

