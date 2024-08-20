Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge faces backlash from Staten Island coach

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge received some criticism from the LLWS Staten Island coach.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the crowd prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
© Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees acknowledges the crowd prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

By Alexander Rosquez

Major League Baseball players’ participation in the Little League World Series is always a special moment for young players. However, this year, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge‘s attitude during the event has generated controversy.

The Yankees outfielder was harshly criticized for not interacting with the young people of the Staten Island team, who were present at the stadium to enjoy the game. Even though other players like DJ LeMahieu and Tim Hill took the time to say hello and share moments with the kids, Judge didn’t make the same gesture.

Staten Islandcoach Bob Laterza expressed disappointment in Judge’s attitude. According to Laterza, the young fans were excited to see their idol and expected an interaction, but they considered that the player completely ignored the children.

What did the Staten Island coach say about Aaron Judge?

South Shore Little League skipper Bob Laterza in a particular way expressed his displeasure with Aaron Judge for not being present at the LLWS. “How about turning around or wave to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza said. “They are the ones who pay your salary.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses with Little League players prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses with Little League players prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Laterza went on to say: “They were disappointed,” Laterza added. “Maybe he’ll want to make up for it and come and see them.” Laterza’s critique has sparked a debate about the role of major league players as role models. Young fans look up to these athletes and hope they will be a positive example.

Advertisement

Judge and his commitment to the Yankees

Importantly, baseball players like the Yankees’ Aaron Judge have a busy schedule during the regular season. However, moments like the Little League World Series are special opportunities to connect with fans and leave a positive mark on young people’s lives.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Brian Flores breaks silence on Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa's comments
NFL

NFL News: Brian Flores breaks silence on Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa's comments

Anthony Edwards makes a surprising statement about the NBA's older generation and Michael Jordan
NBA

Anthony Edwards makes a surprising statement about the NBA's older generation and Michael Jordan

Messi ruled out vs Chile, Colombia: The three candidates to be Argentina's captain
Soccer

Messi ruled out vs Chile, Colombia: The three candidates to be Argentina's captain

Gilbert Arenas jokes about LeBron James' looks and age
NBA

Gilbert Arenas jokes about LeBron James' looks and age

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions