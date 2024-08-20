MLB News: Yankees star Aaron Judge faces backlash from Staten Island coach

Major League Baseball players’ participation in the Little League World Series is always a special moment for young players. However, this year, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge‘s attitude during the event has generated controversy.

The Yankees outfielder was harshly criticized for not interacting with the young people of the Staten Island team, who were present at the stadium to enjoy the game. Even though other players like DJ LeMahieu and Tim Hill took the time to say hello and share moments with the kids, Judge didn’t make the same gesture.

Staten Islandcoach Bob Laterza expressed disappointment in Judge’s attitude. According to Laterza, the young fans were excited to see their idol and expected an interaction, but they considered that the player completely ignored the children.

What did the Staten Island coach say about Aaron Judge?

South Shore Little League skipper Bob Laterza in a particular way expressed his displeasure with Aaron Judge for not being present at the LLWS. “How about turning around or wave to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza said. “They are the ones who pay your salary.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses with Little League players prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Laterza went on to say: “They were disappointed,” Laterza added. “Maybe he’ll want to make up for it and come and see them.” Laterza’s critique has sparked a debate about the role of major league players as role models. Young fans look up to these athletes and hope they will be a positive example.

Judge and his commitment to the Yankees

Importantly, baseball players like the Yankees’ Aaron Judge have a busy schedule during the regular season. However, moments like the Little League World Series are special opportunities to connect with fans and leave a positive mark on young people’s lives.