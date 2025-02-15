Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Osasuna will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can catch the action live on TV or via streaming.

Real Madrid are riding high after a dramatic victory over Manchester City and are now shifting their focus back to the La Liga title race. Kylian Mbappe and his squad are coming off a draw against Atletico Madrid, a result that helped Barcelona widen their lead with a 4-1 win over Sevilla.

The Merengues are determined to stay atop the standings and fend off challenges from Barcelona and Atletico. Next up are Osasuna, who sit mid-table with 31 points but are eager to close the gap on the European qualification spots.

When will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match be played?

Osasuna will take on Real Madrid on Saturday, February 15, for the Matchday 24 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Bryan Zaragoza of CA Osasuna – Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.