Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Osasuna will face Real Madrid in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of Real Madrid

Osasuna will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can catch the action live on TV or via streaming.

[Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid are riding high after a dramatic victory over Manchester City and are now shifting their focus back to the La Liga title race. Kylian Mbappe and his squad are coming off a draw against Atletico Madrid, a result that helped Barcelona widen their lead with a 4-1 win over Sevilla.

The Merengues are determined to stay atop the standings and fend off challenges from Barcelona and Atletico. Next up are Osasuna, who sit mid-table with 31 points but are eager to close the gap on the European qualification spots.

Advertisement

When will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match be played?

Osasuna will take on Real Madrid on Saturday, February 15, for the Matchday 24 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Bryan Zaragoza of CA Osasuna – Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Bryan Zaragoza of CA Osasuna – Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Advertisement

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on Vinicius Jr’s renewal

see also

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on Vinicius Jr’s renewal

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Drew Doughty sends strong message on Canada-USA rivalry ahead of 4 Nations Clash
NHL

Drew Doughty sends strong message on Canada-USA rivalry ahead of 4 Nations Clash

Thunder rising star reveals how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander welcomed him to the NBA
NBA

Thunder rising star reveals how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander welcomed him to the NBA

Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash picks the greatest NBA player of all time
NBA

Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash picks the greatest NBA player of all time

Better Collective Logo