MLB

MLB Rumors: Will Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto create a Dream Team in Dodgers?

The future of Juan Soto of the New York Yankees and the possibility of seeing him play alongside Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers would revolutionize the MLB.

By alexander rosquez

Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets ready to bat during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday August 19, 2024.
Shohei Ohtani 17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets ready to bat during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday August 19, 2024.

The MLB free agent market is about to ignite with the imminent arrival of Juan Soto from the New York Yankees. The Dominican outfielder, one of the most feared hitters in the league, has expressed his desire to play alongside Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Dodgers emerge as the favorite team to make this dream come true.

Soto, who has shown his talent with the New York Yankees this season, has made it clear that he wants to continue his career on a contending team. With a .300 batting average and 34 home runs, 24 doubles, 4 triples, and 87 RBIs in 121 appearances, the Dominican is one of the most coveted free agents in history.

Just looking at the prospect of seeing Soto and Ohtani together on the same team is exciting news for baseball fans. Both players are considered two of the best of their generation and their union would create an unstoppable force in MLB.

How much would it cost to sign Juan Soto?

According to experts consulted by the NY Post, it is estimated that Soto’s contract could exceed $500 million and extend for more than a decade. Some of the higher projections speak of a deal similar to that of Mike Trout or even Shohei Ohtani.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Why might the Dodgers create a Dream Team with Soto and Ohtani?

Several factors point to the Dodgers as Soto’s most likely destination and create a Dream Team. The Dodgers have shown in the past that they are willing to spend large sums of money to put together a winning team. The combination of Soto and Ohtani would create a dynasty in Los Angeles, attracting more fans and sponsors. Soto himself has expressed his admiration for Ohtani and his desire to play alongside him.

What did Juan Soto say about playing with Ohtani?

According to Nohah Camras, Juan Soto said in the framework of the MLB All-Star Game, the player he would most like to play with and has never played with is Shohei Ohtani.

Experts’ opinion on the possibility of seeing Soto and Ohtani play for the Dodgers

Jon Heyman, a renowned MLB insider, believes the Dodgers are in a prime position to sign Soto: “The Dodgers are always a threat and I don’t think their investment last year has left them penniless. They rarely pass up the opportunity to sign the best players.”

