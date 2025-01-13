MLB News: Roki Sasaki reportedly makes decision on potential signing with Yankees

The New York Yankees continue to work hard to make the right moves in the market, especially as one of the most-watched teams heading into the 2025 MLB season. They were expected to add Roki Sasaki, but it appears that won’t be the case.

According to a recent report from Jack Curry of YES Network, the Yankees have officially been removed from the list of teams that Sasaki is considering for his MLB career. They are no longer part of the Japanese pitcher’s list of top five teams.

The Mets also won’t be an option for Sasaki, as another report from Andy Martino of SNY indicates that the Mets have already accepted they won’t have a chance to sign the promising pitcher. It seems that Sasaki isn’t interested in New York City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sasaki with Ohtani during the World Baseball Classic

Developing story…