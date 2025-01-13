Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Roki Sasaki reportedly makes decision on potential signing with Yankees

The New York Yankees are making all sorts of moves in the market, and a recent report has surfaced regarding what could have been Sasaki’s potential arrival to the Bombers, which is sure to surprise many.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Japan is seen after observing a minute of silence for the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake on the 12th anniversary prior to the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Czech Republic and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 11, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Sasaki lost his father and grand parents.
© Getty ImagesRoki Sasaki #14 of Japan is seen after observing a minute of silence for the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake on the 12th anniversary prior to the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Czech Republic and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 11, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Sasaki lost his father and grand parents.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees continue to work hard to make the right moves in the market, especially as one of the most-watched teams heading into the 2025 MLB season. They were expected to add Roki Sasaki, but it appears that won’t be the case.

According to a recent report from Jack Curry of YES Network, the Yankees have officially been removed from the list of teams that Sasaki is considering for his MLB career. They are no longer part of the Japanese pitcher’s list of top five teams.

The Mets also won’t be an option for Sasaki, as another report from Andy Martino of SNY indicates that the Mets have already accepted they won’t have a chance to sign the promising pitcher. It seems that Sasaki isn’t interested in New York City.

Advertisement
Sasaki with Ohtani during the World Baseball Classic

Sasaki with Ohtani during the World Baseball Classic

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Legend Bjorn Borg chooses between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as the greatest tennis player
Tennis

Legend Bjorn Borg chooses between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as the greatest tennis player

Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses Bucks’ struggles against top teams, calls themselves ‘horrible’
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses Bucks’ struggles against top teams, calls themselves ‘horrible’

Chargers’ Derwin James defends Herbert after hate following loss to Texans
NFL

Chargers’ Derwin James defends Herbert after hate following loss to Texans

NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer, Alabama dealt very tough news as top recruit decommits
College Football

NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer, Alabama dealt very tough news as top recruit decommits

Better Collective Logo