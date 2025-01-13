NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer, Alabama dealt very tough news as top recruit decommits

The Alabama Crimson Tide are gearing up for a revenge tour during the upcoming NCAA campaign. After a very disappointing year under Kalen DeBoer, the head coach is eyeing a redemption arc as he embarks on his second year in Tuscaloosa. However, it seems nothing is going ‘Bama’s way as star QB Jalen Milroe is declaring for the NFL Draft and a top recruit announced his official decommitment from the school.

The state of Alabama knows it well—when it rains, it pours. Although this wasn’t typically the case for the football program in the University of Alabama, since Nick Saban’s departure the school has been experiencing the dark side of college football. One that fans in Tuscaloosa had long forgotten about.

Alabama failed to earn 10 wins in a season for the first time since Saban’s appointment. DeBoer certainly got off on the wrong foot with the Crimson Tide, but the coach remains fully confident that he has yet to show the script ‘A’ of his coaching ability. However, as he prepares for a crucial 2025 season, he will face a trial by fire, obliged to deliver much better results and, at the very least, make the playoffs.

However, DeBoer and the Crimson Tide face a tall order, as a stacked SEC is not doing them any favors, and every school in the NCAA is eager to deliver the final blow to the program that tormented them for so long. Ahead of the season, DeBoer learned that one of the program’s top recruits has officially decommitted.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Five-star OT Ty Haywood has decommitted from Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s offense will suffer a big blow to their morale as they were counting on one of the top talents in the country to help boost their production. Though Haywood wasn’t considered a commit since failing to sign during the Early Signing Period, per BamaOnline’s Andrew Bone, his public announcement was the final nail on the coffin for the fans’ hope.

Headache for DeBoer

Haywood’s decommitment and its impact are even more significant considering Alabama will be testing out a new face at the quarterback position next season. Whether five-star freshman Keelon Russell or redshirt junior Ty Simpson gets the nod under center remains unclear, but it’s undeniable that both could have benefitted from Haywood’s presence on the line of scrimmage.

Problems keep stacking up for DeBoer and ‘Bama. The transfer portal has taken its toll on the school, as well. However, at least the school is retaining its leading receiver duo for the upcoming campaign.

Germie Bernard stays in town

Wide receiver Germie Bernard announced his decision to use his final year of eligibility in order to stay in Tuscaloosa for one more season, prior to entering the NFL Draft in the Spring of 2026.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 talks with head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide after a receiver was ruled out of bounds on the 11-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Bernard was one of Milroe’s most reliable targets, and he put on a tremendous season during his junior year. He led the team in receptions with 50 catches for 794 yards and two touchdowns.

Bernard and Ryan Williams made a unique duo in college football and one DeBoer hopes stays red-hot as an inexperienced QB takes the reins. If great wideouts can make great quarterbacks, and viceversa, the Crimson Tide certainly hope that mantra stays true during next season.