Sometimes, saying goodbye to those who have made an impact in our lives can be incredibly challenging. The memories, whether good or bad, often linger, holding a special place in our hearts. For Paul Goldschmidt, parting ways with the St. Louis Cardinals was no exception. Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, the former Cardinals first baseman shared a heartfelt message with fans, reflecting on his journey and expressing gratitude.

The New York Yankees have undoubtedly gained one of the premier first basemen in the MLB. After 14 seasons split between two teams, Goldschmidt is ready to embark on the next chapter of his storied career. Yet, his departure from St. Louis was not something he took lightly. To show his appreciation, Goldschmidt penned a touching letter to Cardinals fans.

In the letter, Goldschmidt poured out his emotions, acknowledging the sadness many fans expressed on social media about his exit. His leadership on and off the field will undoubtedly be missed, leaving the Cardinals with the challenge of finding a suitable replacement to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing the fans, Goldschmidt made sure to highlight how much their support meant to him during his tenure in St. Louis. “Thank you for accepting me as one of your own, and thank you for the cheers. Thank you for sticking with me through the ups and downs,” he wrote.

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

He continued: “Most importantly, many thanks for the relationships and memories, which will stick with me for a lifetime! It was an honor to wear the Cardinals uniform and do my best to carry on the tradition built by so many before me.“

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Nolan Arenado's former teammate reveals honest thoughts on potential Red Sox trade

Goldschmidt’s new challenge with the Yankees

With an open letter to Cardinals fans, Goldschmidt is stepping into a pivotal role in New York. Yankees head coach Aaron Boone faces the task of building a cohesive lineup following Juan Soto’s departure to the Mets and the ongoing search for a reliable third baseman. Goldschmidt is expected to anchor first base as Boone focuses on leading the team to its ultimate goal: a World Series title.

Advertisement

After coming heartbreakingly close to glory last season, the Yankees are doubling down on their championship aspirations for 2025. With key offseason additions like Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Max Fried, the franchise is determined to bring the Commissioner’s Trophy back to New York.

Goldschmidt’s deal to play in New York

Goldschmidt arrives in the Bronx on a one-year, $12.5 million contract, hoping to prove his value after 14 seasons in Major League Baseball. At 37 years old, his wealth of experience could provide the leadership and consistency the Yankees need to return to the World Series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a down year in 2024, when he posted a .245 batting average and a .716 OPS with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt is determined to bounce back. The Yankees are betting on his veteran presence and proven track record to make a difference in their quest for success.