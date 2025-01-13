NFL News: Chargers’ Derwin James defends Justin Herbert after hate following loss to Texans

Justin Herbert was the lethal quarterback the Los Angeles Chargers needed during the regular season, winning 11 games, throwing over twenty touchdowns, and leading with a new head coach. But everything fell apart in the playoffs against the Texans, where he became the target of criticism for his interceptions. However, Derwin James didn’t hesitate to defend him.

Derwin James made it clear that Herbert doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving for his playoff performance: “He doesn’t deserve that, man.” He emphasized that the Chargers wouldn’t have made it as far as they did this season without him: “We wouldn’t be in this position without him.” Notably, this marks the second time the Chargers have been eliminated in the postseason with Herbert.

James believes Herbert is the right quarterback for the Chargers: “Like I said, I don’t want another quarterback, I love him as a player, as a brother, and I know he’s going to work his tail off next season.” James himself had a solid season with 60 combined tackles and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Before the Wild Card game against the Houston Texans, Herbert had thrown only three interceptions during the regular season and had 10 touchdowns in the final five weeks before the playoffs. He was in good rhythm but only completed 14 passes and was sacked four times.

Justin Herbert #10 and Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers look on during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh Also Supported Herbert

Despite Herbert’s underwhelming performance against the Texans, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh clarified that he saw his quarterback play just like he had during the regular season—like a “beast.” Although this was Harbaugh’s first NFL season as head coach, the results were solid, and the offensive line adapted well to the changes.

Herbert’s Second Postseason Appearance

The loss to the Texans marked Herbert’s second appearance in the postseason with the Chargers and his second consecutive defeat in the Wild Card round. The first came against the Jaguars in 2022. Although Herbert didn’t throw any interceptions in that game, the Chargers lost 32-31 on a field goal by Riley Patterson.