The National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks is tied 2-2, with the D-backs winning the two most recent games at home, Chase Field after losing two games at Citizens Bank Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies won the first two games at home by 5-3 and 10-0 in what was a display of absolute and almost perfect power, but things fell apart during Game 3 and 4 when they lost 1-2 and 5-6 against the Diamondbacks.

But the good news for the Phillies is that if they win this game they return home to play the last two games of the series (game seven only if necessary) and that would be a huge advantage for them.

Who are the nine players in the Phillies lineup for NLCS Game 5?

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the players’ lineup was published about three hours before Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. There are no big changes, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and other big names will be available.

The Phillies are led by a strong offense that features Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos. The Diamondbacks are led by a pitching staff that features Zac Gallen, Paul Sewald, and Merrill Kelly.

Harper is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he is capable of carrying the Phillies' offense by himself. Schwarber is a power hitter who can hit for average as well. Castellanos is a solid all-around hitter who can drive in runs.

The Diamondbacks’ offense is led by Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, and Alek Thomas. Walker is a power hitter who can hit for average as well. Marte is a dynamic player who can beat teams with his speed and power. Thomas is a young outfielder who has shown a lot of promise in his rookie season.

What is the Phillies’ game plan for winning Game 5?

The Phillies need to win Game 5 to tie the series and send it back to Philadelphia for Game 6. They will likely rely on their offense to carry them, as they have done in the past. They will also need to get a good start from their pitcher, whoever it may be.

What can the Diamondbacks do to win Game 5?

The Diamondbacks need to get a good start from their pitcher, whoever it may be. They also need to capitalize on any scoring opportunities they have. The Phillies have a strong offense, so the Diamondbacks need to be efficient on offense and defense.