MLB Rumors: Yankees reportedly out on all-star Nolan Arenado amid trade buzz

The New York Yankees, once rumored as a potential landing spot for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, have reportedly ruled out any interest in acquiring the MLB star player. According to Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Yankees are unwilling to absorb the majority of Arenado’s sizable salary—a key stipulation for any trade involving the Cardinals.

“Multiple league sources say that while the Yankees like Arenado, they aren’t interested in taking on the majority of his contract, something that would almost certainly need to happen from the Cardinals’ perspective,” Sammon and Woo reported.

Arenado, 32, remains one of baseball’s premier defensive third basemen, but his offensive production has tapered off in recent years. He is still owed $74 million over the final three years of his eight-year, $260 million contract. With the Yankees intent on staying under the luxury-tax threshold, taking on such a substantial financial burden is not in their plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cardinals Face New Challenges in Arenado Trade Talks

The Cardinals had initially entertained moving Nolan Arenado as part of a broader effort to trim payroll and reset their roster. However, the All-Star third baseman reportedly vetoed a potential trade to the Houston Astros, complicating St. Louis’ options.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals gestures after hitting a two-RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park on July 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“From a financial standpoint, we’re trying to move our payroll,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said during the Winter Meetings. “There are certainly other ways we can do this, but (moving Arenado) would be a big help. (The reason) is mostly financial, but it also creates runway for someone else.”

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees' roster shake-up could lead to another star departure after Gleyber Torres

The Cardinals now face the difficult task of finding a trade partner willing to meet both their financial and roster demands—a scenario that appears increasingly unlikely.

Advertisement

Arenado’s Future in St. Louis Remains Uncertain

With the Yankees reportedly out of the running, Arenado’s future in St. Louis appears more stable, though not without tension. The trade discussions may have strained the relationship between the player and the organization, casting a shadow over the coming season.

As the Cardinals navigate their financial strategy and roster reconstruction, Arenado’s elite glove and leadership will remain pivotal. However, his future with the franchise may hinge on how both parties reconcile after a tumultuous MLB offseason.

Advertisement