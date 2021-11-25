30-year-old free agent Marcus Stroman is a wanted pitcher in the MLB, as many as five teams want to get the right handers signature.

Marcus Stroman is on the radar of at least 5 teams in the MLB according to reports. Stroman spent last season with the New York Mets after missing 2020 completely. With the Mets, Stroman led the franchise in wins for a starting pitcher with 10, strikeouts and innings pitched.

Now a free agent it is important to note that in his last season with the Mets Stroman was paid $18.9 million for the year. Known for his four-seam fastball and two-seam fastball, Stroman would be an improvement to any clubs starting rotation.

According to Tim Dierkes as many as 5 teams want Stroman who is considered one of the top free agents in the winter market in the MLB. Here are the 5 teams interested in Marcus Stroman.

Five teams after Marcus Stroman

The five teams Tim Dierkes mentions as destinations for Marcus Stroman include the Red Sox, Giants, Cubs, Angels and last club Mets. The Angels got a head start early for Stroman’s services who is playing the field at the moment.

On the other hand, Jon Morosi of MLB.com, has reported that the Mariners could pounce on Stroman as well. In his career Marcus Stroman has a 61-60 win - loss record, with over 800 strikeouts. Stroman was an all-star in 2019.