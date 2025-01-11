MLB Rumors: Mets in talks with elite free-agent reliever to bolster bullpen

After a thrilling but heartbreaking exit in the National League Championship Series, the New York Mets are already making moves to strengthen their roster for another run at the MLB World Series. One of the top names on their radar is Tanner Scott, a standout free-agent reliever formerly with the San Diego Padres.

The New York Mets have reportedly shown significant interest in acquiring Scott’s services to enhance their already solid bullpen. Adding a high-caliber reliever like Scott could be the key to boosting their chances of success next season.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have engaged with Scott regarding a potential deal.“The New York Mets’ pursuit of bullpen reinforcements differs somewhat from how they navigated the starting pitcher market,” Sammon wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With relievers, they’re exploring the most expensive options available and have met (likely via phone or video) with the top remaining free-agent option, Tanner Scott, league sources said.” Sammon added.

Tanner Scott #66 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Tanner Scott: A premier reliever

Known for his powerful fastball and devastating slider, Scott established himself as one of MLB’s most dominant relievers in 2024. His ability to neutralize left-handed hitters makes him an invaluable asset for any contending team. Additionally, Scott’s experience in high-pressure situations further solidifies his credentials as an ideal fit for a team with championship aspirations like the Mets.

Advertisement

see also Pete Alonso's 3-year proposal to the Mets reportedly sparks rumors amid MLB free agency

Scott is projected to land a four-year, $64 million contract, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic. While such a deal would represent a significant investment, it underscores the Mets’ determination to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

Why the Mets are an attractive destination

With their storied history and passionate fan base, the Mets remain a premier destination for top-tier players. The allure of competing in a major market, coupled with the franchise’s commitment to contending for a World Series title, makes them a compelling option for free agents.

The Mets also boast a talented core of players and a management team focused on building a championship-caliber roster. Adding Scott to their bullpen would be a significant step forward in their quest to establish themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the National League and across MLB.

Advertisement