The New York Yankees may be past their glory days, but the prospect of the Evil Empire getting back on its feet still drives fear into the rest of MLB. As Michael King faced a crucial decision on his future, the rumors linking him to the Pinstripes may have led to his contract growing even bigger.

In need of a pitcher as talented as King, the odds where on the Yankees’ favor had they pitched an offer to the 30-year-old. However, a new report states the Bronx Bombers weren’t as serious about signing the New York state native as the MLB rumor mill suggested. Instead, the buzz may have led the San Diego Padres to go over their budget to re-sign King.

“Yankees made no offer for King in the end. Have other targets,” MLB insider Jon Heyman reported through his X account, @JonHeyman. Based on this information, the Bronx Bombers may have set off a false alarm, prompting the Padres to jump the gun.

The NY Yankees effect

For a franchise with as much pull as the Yankees, they can make waves around MLB even by staying idle. With the rumors drawing them as clear-cut favorites to acquire King, New York only had to stand and watch as panic took over the organization in San Diego.

Michael King pitches in the first inning vs the Reds.

Before losing their best pitcher—and one of the hottest names in the open market—the Padres made sure to convince him with a significant pay raise. As for King, being on the Pinstripes’ radar worked wonders as he signed on a three-year, $75 million contract with the Friars.

How much did King make on previous contract?

King narrowly avoided arbitration prior to the 2025 MLB season. Under that contract, the Rochester-born talent earned an average salary of $7.75 million, along with a $3 million signing bonus.

Signing a one-year deal with San Diego earlier in 2025, King essentially bet on himself to have a great campaign before entering free agency. That he did, and it earned him his latest multimillionaire deal.

It takes two to tango

After posting a 3.44 ERA during an injury-riddled season, King only has himself to thank for his new contract. However, the Yankees may have had a say in the matter with their “all bark, no bite” approach. Hindsight is 20/20, and many may say it was obvious the Pinstripes wouldn’t make such a splash—just as a barking dog won’t bite. Still, not many would be brave enough to test that theory. The Padres learned that lesson. Once bitten, twice shy.

