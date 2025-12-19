David Stearns and the New York Mets are leaving no stone unturned. Though they couldn’t sign Michael King off of free agency for the 2026 MLB season, the Mets are not done with the San Diego Padres just yet.

If Stearns has made anything clear to the fanbase in Queens, is that it should always expect the unexpected. On that note, the 2025 winter stretch of the MLB offseason has been a strong reminder of that. Now, New York has San Diego on its crosshairs, and reports suggest the Mets are eyeing a bundle of players in America’s finest city.

“The Mets recently spoke to the San Diego Padres about a number of players including closer Mason Miller, starter Nick Pivetta, relievers Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada as well as outfielder Ramon Laureano,” according to Sports Illustrated.

In light of this information, it becomes crystal clear Stearns and the Mets aren’t crying over spilled milk. New York couldn’t sign King, but it will now explore trades for other pitchers on the Padres. Moreover, the Mets aren’t placing all their eggs in one basket. Instead, they going after several players simultaneously.

Nick Pivetta of the San Diego Padres

Roster moves

So far, New York has seen Brandon Nimmo (via trade with Texas Rangers), Edwin Diaz (signed with Los Angeles Dodgers), and Pete Alonso (signed with Baltimore Orioles) pack their bags and skip town.

Meanwhile, the Mets have welcomed Marcus Semien (via trade with Rangers), Devin Williams, Jorge Polanco and Luke Weaver (free agency signings) to the roster. New York showed interest in King, but after he signed a three-year, $75 million deal, it explained why the Mets backed off.

Mets are facing the music

The Mets got off on the wrong foot in the MLB offseason. Slowly and steadily, however, Stearns and company are righting the ship. Still, in baseball, a slow start to a game can be costly, and in this case, it may be no different.

Whether the recent acquisitions are enough to outweigh the departures of fan favorites remains to be seen. Most likely, the answer will be revealed in 2026, depending on whether the Orange and Blue make the postseason and go on a deep run or fall short once again.

