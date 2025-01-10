Negotiations between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso have been a focal point in the baseball world in recent weeks. Despite mutual interest and Alonso’s significance to the MLB team, talks have yet to reach a definitive agreement.

The situation has turned into a high-stakes power play. On one side, the New York Mets are determined to secure one of the league’s brightest stars to build a team capable of contending for a World Series title. On the other side, Alonso and his agent are pushing for the best possible deal, both in terms of salary and contract length.

“According to league sources, Pete Alonso’s camp has offered the Mets a three-year deal with opt-outs,” Jim Duquette of MLB Network reported. “This deal is only available to the Mets right now. No deal is known to be close at the moment, and Alonso’s agent Scott Boras declined to comment.”

The options on the table

The Mets have several pathways to consider. One option is to accept Alonso’s three-year proposal, securing him in the short term while providing flexibility to evaluate his performance before committing to a long-term extension.

Alternatively, negotiations could drag on, leading Alonso to explore other opportunities in the market. However, the lack of interest from other teams willing to meet Alonso’s asking price could ultimately bring him back to the negotiating table with the Mets.

The impact on the 2025 season

The outcome of this negotiation will significantly influence the Mets’ 2025 MLB season. If Alonso returns to Queens, the Mets will boast one of the most formidable lineups in the National League. However, if the talks collapse, the team will need to explore alternatives in the free-agent market or within its minor league system.