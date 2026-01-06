MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, NY Mets know Blue Jays’ reported decision on Kyle Tucker after signing Okamoto

Kyle Tucker has emerged as a key figure creating uncertainty about his future in the MLB. After a year with the Chicago Cubs and seven with the Houston Astros, Tucker is exploring options for the 2026 season. Potential suitors include the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly expressed robust interest, especially following their acquisition of Japanese standout Kazuma Okamoto.

According to MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand, the Blue Jays are making a concerted effort to land Tucker despite signing Okamoto. “Despite signing infielder Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal last week, two industry sources still consider the Blue Jays to be the frontrunners for Tucker,” Feinsand reported.

The Yankees and Mets are now keenly aware of the Blue Jays’ strong interest in Tucker. In addition, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in the fray, and there is speculation about a potential reunion with the Cubs come 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teams eyeing Tucker to enhance their rosters will need to consider the financial commitment, which is reportedly in the $400 million range. However, Tucker may be open to adjustments amid the fierce competition from the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, and Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker #30 with the Cubs tosses his bat away after he hit a solo home run.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays’ winning ambitions

The Blue Jays’ recent World Series participation has shifted the organization’s focus to winning it all in 2026. According to Feinsand, this ambition partly explains why Toronto didn’t stop at acquiring Okamoto for the upcoming MLB season.

Advertisement

see also Phillies could lose key player to Giants amid San Francisco’s interest in Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette

“The Blue Jays’ lineup is already formidable, but adding another big left-handed bat would cement Toronto as frontrunners in the American League. ‘Once they extended Vladdy [Guerrero Jr.], they signaled their all-in approach,’ a source noted. ‘Signing [Dylan] Cease was significant, but acquiring Tucker would cap a remarkable year for them,'” Feinsand noted.

Advertisement

Projected Blue Jays lineup with Tucker

With the current talent on their roster, the Blue Jays are already strong contenders in the American League. Adding Tucker would solidify their status as one of the most formidable teams in MLB for the upcoming season.

Here’s a look at a projected lineup with Tucker included:

George Springer DH Kyle Tucker RF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Anthony Santander LF Daulton Varsho CF Kazuma Okamoto 3B Alejandro Kirk C Ernie Clement 2B Andres Gimenez SS

Advertisement

Advertisement