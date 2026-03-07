NY Mets’ Sean Manaea delivers message after taking first step toward bounce-back season

After a difficult 2025 campaign, New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea is showing signs of life during Spring Training. The 31-year-old, in year two of his three-year, $75 million deal, pitched three solid innings in a 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Manaea’s 2025 season was marred by injuries and inconsistency. He missed the first half of the year with a strained right oblique and loose bodies in his left elbow.

Upon returning, he struggled to pitch deep into games, posting a 5.64 ERA over 60 2/3 innings with zero quality starts. Expectations were high after his strong performance in the 2024 postseason, where he helped the Mets reach the National League Championship Series.

“I felt healthy. For the most part, I was throwing strikes,” Manaea said after Friday’s outing according to MLB.com. “It was nice to face some hitters other than your teammates. We were using [my teammates] in a game setting.”

Sean Manaea #59 of the Mets warms up prior spring training workouts. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Mets manager impressed with Manaea’s early work

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza praised Manaea’s performance, noting the movement on his pitches and his ability to use all of them effectively. “Three innings of work and 33 pitches. I liked what I saw, especially that cutter in to righties,” Mendoza said.”

He also added, “I’m not going to make too much out of the first start. I like the movement on his pitches. He says he feels really good physically. I’m not concerned.”

