NY Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez shares insights on Anthony Volpe’s influence within the roster

Anthony Volpe was one of the most talked-about players for the New York Yankees last season, as he sparked mixed feelings among the fans. Recording both 19 errors and 19 home runs, Volpe was a hot topic, and now, Alex Rodriguez has added his voice to the discussion.

The Yankees legend shared his thoughts on Volpe‘s impact on the roster, expressing that his talent has been underutilized. “The biggest way he can impact to win is with his number one tool, which is his legs. But we’ve taken them away,” Rodriguez stated on WFAN Sports Radio.

Rodriguez further commented on the connection between Volpe and the team, emphasizing the need for winning strategies. “It’s an organizational batting philosophy that’s absolutely broken, and until they fix it, I don’t think they’ll win big,” he remarked.

With these comments, Rodriguez sent a direct message to manager Aaron Boone, highlighting the essential improvements needed from the coaching staff to unlock Volpe’s true potential on the field.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait.

Volpe’s impact last season with the Yankees

While Volpe improved his numbers compared to his previous season with the Yankees, a series of defensive errors prevented him from making a more significant impact for the team. Although he hit seven more home runs last season compared to 2024 and achieved a career-high with 72 RBIs, certain issues did not endear him to the supporters as much as his offensive stats might suggest.

Despite this, Volpe delivered a remarkable performance in the postseason, including a memorable solo home run off ace Garrett Crochet. His contributions in that three-game series arguably made him the Yankees’ most impactful player during the playoffs.

Given his current standing, the Yankees are not considering parting ways with him. They are fully aware of his potential, as GM Brian Cashman has mentioned that Volpe will continue with the team, with the expectation that he could have a more substantial impact on the roster in the future.

