NY Yankees reveal clear plan for Amed Rosario as 2026 role comes into focus

The New York Yankees appear to have a clear tactical plan for Amed Rosario heading into 2026. By developing him as an option at first base, the club hopes to stabilize a position that has been a source of inconsistency over the past two seasons.

By Richard Tovar

Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees
© Mark Blinch/Getty ImagesAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are leaning into the versatility of Amed Rosario, who appears ready to adapt to yet another infield role. Manager Aaron Boone recently revealed that the newly re-signed utilityman is slated to work out at first base, potentially adding a new dimension to his defensive profile.

The news was first reported by Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News via X: “Aaron Boone said Amed Rosario is going to work on becoming a 1B option. As Boone’s comments suggest, Rosario would likely serve as a contingency or platoon option at the cold corner, providing depth should the primary starter face injury or a slump.

While Rosario has never appeared at first base in a professional game, he possesses extensive experience across the diamond, having logged significant innings at second base, shortstop, third base, and in the outfield.

Rosario is more than just a utility man

Beyond his defensive flexibility, MLB analysts highlight Rosario’s value as a clubhouse leader and mentor. Hector Beauchamp of Latino Sports noted Rosario’s impact on the Yankees’ younger core during his stint in the Bronx last season.

“Amed Rosario was a great locker room guy for the Yankees. The moment he was traded to the team, him and Jose Caballero were always working with Jasson Dominguez on his footwork before every game during batting practice. Great piece to bring back.”

With a new contract in hand, Rosario has a chance to solidify his place in the lineup. Last season, he flourished in a limited role with the Yankees, posting a .303 batting average over 16 games following a solid .270 start with the Washington Nationals.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
