Seahawks reportedly have internal solution to replace Chiefs star Kenneth Walker

Replacing Kenneth Walker III—the newest jewel in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ crown— was never going to be easy for the Seattle Seahawks, but they may already have the solution within the organization. Based on general manager John Schneider’s latest comments, running back George Holani could be up for an extended role in the 2026 NFL season.

“[Seattle GM] John Schneider confirms that the Seahawks will sign RB Emanuel Wilson. Also praises the play of George Holani, so sounds like they see a potentially bigger role for him in 2026,” according to reporter John Boyle, @johnpboyle on X.

Holani, an undrafted free agent out of Boise State, has been with the Seahawks since the 2024 NFL season. Still, the 26-year-old half-back has rarely seen the field. It’s only logical considering Walker III and Zach Charbonnet had been above him on the depth chart since he arrived to Emerald City.

Now, Walker is in Kansas City and Charbonnet is trending toward missing a large portion of the 2026 NFL season—if not the entire season. Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Divisional Round, and it was his absence that freed up the field for Walker to run the show in Seattle and be named MVP of Super Bowl LX.

Kenneth Walker III now commands the Chiefs’ ground game

Seahawks’ updated depth chart

With Walker out of the picture and Charbonnet facing question marks, the Seahawks are set to put together a very different-looking backfield in 2026. As it stands, Mike Macdonald has the following options (healthy) at the tailback position: Emmanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Kenny McIntosh.

Barring a star HB addition or draft selection, Seattle will be replacing Walker with this trio. The numbers paint just how steep of a climb the Hawks are in for. Walker finished last season with 1,027 rushing yards.

\It would take Emmanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Kenny McIntosh’s combined career stats to surpass that mark (1,338). Seattle is placing all its hope in the hands of this three-headed—yet wet-behind-the-ears—backfield monster.

Stats in 2025. Source: NFL.com. (Image made with AI)

What Wilson, Holani, McIntosh bring to the table

Wilson showed flashes in his time with the Green Bay Packers but could never grow out of Josh Jacobs’ shadow. McIntosh missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL but had barely earned a role in Seattle’s offense before that. Holani may be due for a breakout year, but it’s all hanging on ifs and maybes.

Seattle allowed a sure thing to walk, and to no one’s surprise, Walker did just that. Now, the Seahawks must brace for a 2026 season in which every team in the NFL is coming for their crown, and they may not be healthy enough to withstand the battle.

