The Los Angeles Dodgers, reigning World Series champions, are preparing for the possibility of a roster without Teoscar Hernández. Faced with this potential scenario in the MLB, the Dodgers have turned their attention to Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander as a potential Plan B.

Santander’s journey to becoming a reliable hitter in Major League Baseball was a gradual one. He began to show flashes of his power in 2019, when he hit 20 home runs in 93 games at just 24 years old. His real breakout came in 2022, when he launched 33 home runs in 152 games. Over the next three seasons, he would go on to hit a total of 105 home runs, demonstrating both consistency and resilience by playing more than 150 games in each of those years.

The 2024 season marked a career-best for Santander. In addition to making his first All-Star Game appearance, he finished as the third-best home run hitter in MLB with 44 home runs and surpassed 100 RBIs for the first time in his career. This stellar performance has positioned the 30-year-old outfielder to secure a lucrative contract in free agency.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, “Santander, who ranked third in the majors with 44 home runs last season, is believed to be seeking a five-year deal in the $100 million range. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays — all of whom missed out on Juan Soto when he signed with the Mets — are among the teams interested in Santander. Other clubs to watch include the Dodgers, Tigers, and Nationals.”

Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Santander: An Ideal Fit for the Dodgers

Feinsand had already identified the Dodgers and Santander as potential matches last November. At that time, he noted, “Among teams pursuing Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernández would appear to be the team’s Plan A. However, should Hernández sign elsewhere, Santander would be an ideal candidate to slot into right field.“

The Dodgers’ Decision

The Dodgers are at a crossroads. On one hand, they will look to retain Hernández, a versatile and consistent player. On the other hand, Santander represents a tempting option with his immense power and recent offensive surge. The final decision will ultimately hinge on contract negotiations and the direction the MLB free-agent market takes.