MLB Rumors: Proposed rule change could drastically affect the game

Major League Baseball may be considering a rule change that would completely revolutionize the role of starting pitchers. According to recent reports, MLB is evaluating the possibility of implementing a rule that would force starters to pitch longer than usual in each outing on the mound.

This radical proposal would mark a turning point in team strategy. In recent years, it has been common to see starters leave the game after just four or five innings, which has led to a greater emphasis on the relief corps. This significant change could compel teams to completely overhaul their strategies for managing pitching.

Some pundits and fans believe it could bring excitement back into the game, as the starters would have a more prominent role. However, others argue that it could limit managers’ creativity and affect pitchers’ performance.

The end of the short starter era

The new rule would force starters to pitch at least six complete innings in each outing on the mound. The implementation of this rule would mean the end of the “short starter” era. Teams like the Oakland Athletics, who popularized the use of multiple pitchers in a single start, could be forced to change their strategy entirely.

Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 30, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

According to Jesse Rogers for ESPN: “The league has discussed a limit to the size of pitching staffs and the double-hook DH, according to sources familiar with the discussion. There is some belief around the game, however, that one idea could be a panacea: requiring starting pitchers to go at least six innings every time they take the mound.”

Implications for players and teams

This rule change could have significant implications for MLB players and teams. Starting pitchers would have to increase their workload, which could affect their long-term durability. On the other hand, relievers could see reduced opportunities for participation.

Teams would also have to adjust their roster-building strategies. Investing in quality starting pitchers would become even more important, while the importance of relievers could diminish. All in all, MLB’s proposal is a bold move that could change the face of baseball.