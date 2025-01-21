Patrick Sandoval, the talented left-hander acquired by the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, is in the midst of recovering from elbow surgery. Despite the setback, the young pitcher is already focused on his future and how he plans to contribute to the storied MLB franchise.

Sandoval, who signed a two-year, $18.25 million deal with the Red Sox, recently shared his reaction to the Los Angeles Angels‘ decision not to tender him a contract—a move that caught him off guard.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Sandoval told MassLive. “I got a call like two minutes before the tender deadline. My agent let me know they decided not to tender me. I didn’t really know how to feel. I understood—me coming back from injury—they might not want to pay me that money to just sit and rehab for a year. And they have the right to do that.”

The free agency experience: A new chapter for Sandoval

While the Angels’ decision was a surprise, it opened the door for Sandoval to experience free agency earlier than expected. Reflecting on the process, he likened it to his high school days of being recruited by colleges.

“The whole free agent experience was insane. You’re not expecting it,” Sandoval said. “I thought I still had two more years until I got the opportunity to choose which team I wanted to play for. The whole recruiting process, or whatever you want to call it, kind of brought me back to high school—having colleges come and talk to you.”

Why Boston? Trust and opportunity

For Sandoval, the Red Sox emerged as the perfect fit thanks to the trust the organization placed in him and their shared vision for his development. “The confidence they had in me, plus what I could bring and what they could bring to me—it ultimately meshed together,” Sandoval explained. “I’m super grateful to be part of this historic franchise and to be able to play at Fenway, which is one of—if not my favorite—stadiums in all of baseball.”

Sandoval also emphasized how Boston’s pitch aligned with his career goals. “Everything they presented me aligned with how I wanted to progress. I thought this would be a huge stepping stone in my career.”

A promising future for Sandoval and the Red Sox

While Sandoval’s role upon his return from injury remains uncertain, his signing represents a significant addition to the Red Sox pitching rotation. Known for his potential as a left-handed starter, Sandoval is eager to prove himself and help Boston compete for postseason success.

As Sandoval continues his recovery, the Red Sox appear confident in their investment, viewing him as a key piece in their quest to return to contention in the MLB.